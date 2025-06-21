KPMG Women's PGA Championship R4 Weather forecast explored

The final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is set for a warm and breezy Sunday at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas. Conditions will be mostly clear throughout the day, with no rain expected and temperatures peaking at 35°C.
Winds will blow from the south at around 22 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 48 km/h. Though the morning may feel breezy, the rest of the day will be sunny to partly cloudy. The chance of rain is just 1%, and no thunderstorms are predicted. Cloud cover will remain low at 17%.
Here’s the full weather breakdown for Sunday’s Round 4 for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as per Accuweather:
Morning
- Temperature: 33°C
- Conditions: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm
- Wind: S at 20 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 46 km/h
- Humidity: 63%
- Dew Point: 21°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
- Temperature: 35°C
- Conditions: Sunny and warm
- Wind: SSE 22 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h
- Humidity: 42%
- Dew Point: 20°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 8%
- Visibility: 10 km
Evening
- Temperature: 28°C
- Conditions: Clear and warm
- Wind: SSE 19 km/h
- Wind Gusts: Up to 41 km/h
- Humidity: 61%
- Dew Point: 22°C
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 8%
- Visibility: 10 km
With no major weather disruptions expected, players should have a smooth final round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
How much will players earn at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?
The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship features a total purse of $12 million, a significant increase from last year’s $10.4 million. The winner will take home $1.8 million.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:
- Winner: $ 1,800,000
- 2: $ 1,059,642
- 3: $ 768,695
- 4: $ 594,645
- 5: $ 478,624
- 6: $ 391,599
- 7: $ 327,783
- 8: $ 287,176
- 9: $ 258,168
- 10: $ 234,959
- 11: $ 217,550
- 12: $ 203,046
- 13: $ 190,282
- 14: $ 178,684
- 15: $ 168,238
- 16: $ 158,957
- 17: $ 150,840
- 18: $ 143,876
- 19: $ 138,077
- 20: $ 133,430
- 21: $ 128,796
- 22: $ 124,149
- 23: $ 119,514
- 24: $ 114,868
- 25: $ 110,810
- 26: $ 106,751
- 27: $ 102,681
- 28: $ 98,623
- 29: $ 94,564
- 30: $ 91,083
- 31: $ 87,601
- 32: $ 84,119
- 33: $ 80,637
- 34: $ 77,155
- 35: $ 74,261
- 36: $ 71,356
- 37: $ 68,462
- 38: $ 65,556
- 39: $ 62,651
- 40: $ 60,333
- 41: $ 58,016
- 42: $ 55,699
- 43: $ 53,370
- 44: $ 51,052
- 45: $ 49,311
- 46: $ 47,570
- 47: $ 45,829
- 48: $ 44,088
- 49: $ 42,347
- 50: $ 40,606
- 51: $ 39,453
- 52: $ 38,289
- 53: $ 37,125
- 54: $ 35,972
- 55: $ 34,807
- 56: $ 33,643
- 57: $ 32,490
- 58: $ 31,325
- 59: $ 30,172
- 60: $ 29,008
- 61: $ 28,431
- 62: $ 27,843
- 63: $ 27,267
- 64: $ 26,690
- 65: $ 26,102
- 66: $ 25,526
- 67: $ 24,949
- 68: $ 24,361
- 69: $ 23,785
- 70: $ 23,208
- 71: $ 22,920
- 72: $ 22,620
- 73: $ 22,332
- 74: $ 22,044
- 75: $ 21,779
- 76: $ 21,503
- 77: $ 21,229
- 78: $20,959
All players who miss the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will still receive $4,000.