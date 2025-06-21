KPMG Women's PGA Championship R4 Weather forecast explored

The final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is set for a warm and breezy Sunday at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas. Conditions will be mostly clear throughout the day, with no rain expected and temperatures peaking at 35°C.

Winds will blow from the south at around 22 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 48 km/h. Though the morning may feel breezy, the rest of the day will be sunny to partly cloudy. The chance of rain is just 1%, and no thunderstorms are predicted. Cloud cover will remain low at 17%.

Here’s the full weather breakdown for Sunday’s Round 4 for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as per Accuweather:

Trending

Morning

Temperature: 33°C

33°C Conditions: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm

Partly sunny, breezy, and warm Wind: S at 20 km/h

S at 20 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 46 km/h

Up to 46 km/h Humidity: 63%

63% Dew Point: 21°C

21°C Probability of Precipitation: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 26%

26% Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 35°C

35°C Conditions: Sunny and warm

Sunny and warm Wind: SSE 22 km/h

SSE 22 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h

Up to 48 km/h Humidity: 42%

42% Dew Point: 20°C

20°C Probability of Precipitation: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 8%

8% Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 28°C

28°C Conditions: Clear and warm

Clear and warm Wind: SSE 19 km/h

SSE 19 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 41 km/h

Up to 41 km/h Humidity: 61%

61% Dew Point: 22°C

22°C Probability of Precipitation: 2 %

% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 8%

8% Visibility: 10 km

With no major weather disruptions expected, players should have a smooth final round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

How much will players earn at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship features a total purse of $12 million, a significant increase from last year’s $10.4 million. The winner will take home $1.8 million.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco - Round Three - Source: Getty

Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

Winner: $ 1,800,000

2: $ 1,059,642

3: $ 768,695

4: $ 594,645

5: $ 478,624

6: $ 391,599

7: $ 327,783

8: $ 287,176

9: $ 258,168

10: $ 234,959

11: $ 217,550

12: $ 203,046

13: $ 190,282

14: $ 178,684

15: $ 168,238

16: $ 158,957

17: $ 150,840

18: $ 143,876

19: $ 138,077

20: $ 133,430

21: $ 128,796

22: $ 124,149

23: $ 119,514

24: $ 114,868

25: $ 110,810

26: $ 106,751

27: $ 102,681

28: $ 98,623

29: $ 94,564

30: $ 91,083

31: $ 87,601

32: $ 84,119

33: $ 80,637

34: $ 77,155

35: $ 74,261

36: $ 71,356

37: $ 68,462

38: $ 65,556

39: $ 62,651

40: $ 60,333

41: $ 58,016

42: $ 55,699

43: $ 53,370

44: $ 51,052

45: $ 49,311

46: $ 47,570

47: $ 45,829

48: $ 44,088

49: $ 42,347

50: $ 40,606

51: $ 39,453

52: $ 38,289

53: $ 37,125

54: $ 35,972

55: $ 34,807

56: $ 33,643

57: $ 32,490

58: $ 31,325

59: $ 30,172

60: $ 29,008

61: $ 28,431

62: $ 27,843

63: $ 27,267

64: $ 26,690

65: $ 26,102

66: $ 25,526

67: $ 24,949

68: $ 24,361

69: $ 23,785

70: $ 23,208

71: $ 22,920

72: $ 22,620

73: $ 22,332

74: $ 22,044

75: $ 21,779

76: $ 21,503

77: $ 21,229

78: $20,959

All players who miss the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will still receive $4,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More