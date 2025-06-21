  • home icon
  • Golf
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship R4 Weather forecast explored

KPMG Women's PGA Championship R4 Weather forecast explored

By Sonali Verma
Published Jun 21, 2025 23:33 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is set for a warm and breezy Sunday at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas. Conditions will be mostly clear throughout the day, with no rain expected and temperatures peaking at 35°C.

Winds will blow from the south at around 22 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 48 km/h. Though the morning may feel breezy, the rest of the day will be sunny to partly cloudy. The chance of rain is just 1%, and no thunderstorms are predicted. Cloud cover will remain low at 17%.

Here’s the full weather breakdown for Sunday’s Round 4 for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as per Accuweather:

also-read-trending Trending

Morning

  • Temperature: 33°C
  • Conditions: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm
  • Wind: S at 20 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 46 km/h
  • Humidity: 63%
  • Dew Point: 21°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 26%
  • Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 35°C
  • Conditions: Sunny and warm
  • Wind: SSE 22 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h
  • Humidity: 42%
  • Dew Point: 20°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 8%
  • Visibility: 10 km

Evening

  • Temperature: 28°C
  • Conditions: Clear and warm
  • Wind: SSE 19 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 41 km/h
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Dew Point: 22°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 2%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 8%
  • Visibility: 10 km

With no major weather disruptions expected, players should have a smooth final round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

How much will players earn at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship features a total purse of $12 million, a significant increase from last year’s $10.4 million. The winner will take home $1.8 million.

KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship 2025 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco - Round Three - Source: Getty
KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco - Round Three - Source: Getty

Here’s the full prize money breakdown for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

  • Winner: $ 1,800,000
  • 2: $ 1,059,642
  • 3: $ 768,695
  • 4: $ 594,645
  • 5: $ 478,624
  • 6: $ 391,599
  • 7: $ 327,783
  • 8: $ 287,176
  • 9: $ 258,168
  • 10: $ 234,959
  • 11: $ 217,550
  • 12: $ 203,046
  • 13: $ 190,282
  • 14: $ 178,684
  • 15: $ 168,238
  • 16: $ 158,957
  • 17: $ 150,840
  • 18: $ 143,876
  • 19: $ 138,077
  • 20: $ 133,430
  • 21: $ 128,796
  • 22: $ 124,149
  • 23: $ 119,514
  • 24: $ 114,868
  • 25: $ 110,810
  • 26: $ 106,751
  • 27: $ 102,681
  • 28: $ 98,623
  • 29: $ 94,564
  • 30: $ 91,083
  • 31: $ 87,601
  • 32: $ 84,119
  • 33: $ 80,637
  • 34: $ 77,155
  • 35: $ 74,261
  • 36: $ 71,356
  • 37: $ 68,462
  • 38: $ 65,556
  • 39: $ 62,651
  • 40: $ 60,333
  • 41: $ 58,016
  • 42: $ 55,699
  • 43: $ 53,370
  • 44: $ 51,052
  • 45: $ 49,311
  • 46: $ 47,570
  • 47: $ 45,829
  • 48: $ 44,088
  • 49: $ 42,347
  • 50: $ 40,606
  • 51: $ 39,453
  • 52: $ 38,289
  • 53: $ 37,125
  • 54: $ 35,972
  • 55: $ 34,807
  • 56: $ 33,643
  • 57: $ 32,490
  • 58: $ 31,325
  • 59: $ 30,172
  • 60: $ 29,008
  • 61: $ 28,431
  • 62: $ 27,843
  • 63: $ 27,267
  • 64: $ 26,690
  • 65: $ 26,102
  • 66: $ 25,526
  • 67: $ 24,949
  • 68: $ 24,361
  • 69: $ 23,785
  • 70: $ 23,208
  • 71: $ 22,920
  • 72: $ 22,620
  • 73: $ 22,332
  • 74: $ 22,044
  • 75: $ 21,779
  • 76: $ 21,503
  • 77: $ 21,229
  • 78: $20,959

All players who miss the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will still receive $4,000.

About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications