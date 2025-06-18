KPMG Women's PGA Championship raises purse from $10.4 million: New breakdown explored

The 11th edition of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will see a significant increase in prize money. Tournament officials announced on Tuesday that the purse has been raised to $12 million, up from $10.4 million in 2023. This figure matches the U.S. Women’s Open for the highest prize fund on the LPGA Tour. For context, the championship purse stood at $4.5 million as recently as 2020.

Ad

The championship will be contested from June 19 to 22 at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas. The course, which opened in May 2023, is hosting its second major championship. It previously held the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, where Steve Stricker defeated Padraig Harrington in a playoff.

A total of 156 players are set to compete at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including the top 100 players in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Ad

Trending

How to watch the KPMG Women's PGA Championship online?

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be available for viewing across multiple platforms, including television and streaming services. Coverage begins Thursday, June 19, and continues through Sunday, June 22. All times are listed in Eastern Time (ET).

Thursday, June 19 – Round 1

Early Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive)

8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive) Main Coverage: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Golf Channel

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Golf Channel 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Live on Golf Channel

Late Featured Groups: 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive)

Ad

Friday, June 20 – Round 2

Early Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive)

8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive) Main Coverage: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Golf Channel

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Golf Channel 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Live on Golf Channel

Late Featured Groups: 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive)

Saturday, June 21 – Round 3

Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive)

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive) Main Coverage: 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive)

11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive) 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Live on NBC and Peacock

Ad

Sunday, June 22 – Final Round

Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive)

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive) Main Coverage: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive)

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Live on Peacock (exclusive) 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Live on NBC and Peacock

Live streaming of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will also be available through the NBC Sports App, GolfChannel.com, and Peacock. These platforms will provide full coverage, including Featured Groups, main broadcasts, and additional content.

For viewers in regions without a television broadcast partner, live coverage will be available directly via the LPGA’s official website at lpga.com/videos/live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More