Las Vegas Country Club eyed for LIV Golf tournament on Super Bowl weekend

LIV Golf closed its 2023 season a few weeks ago, but its activities are not stopping. The organizers of the circuit, which is financially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), are already deep into preparations for the next season.

Rumors say that LIV Golf plans to arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada, during 2024, especially the same week as the Super Bowl. But this Friday (November 3), it was announced that the event already has a provisional venue: the Las Vegas Country Club.

In fact, the venue's management confirmed negotiations with LIV Golf for the event to take place there in February. Jin Yoon, general manager of the Las Vegas Country Club, told the Review-Journal:

"I cannot confirm it now, however it is true that LVCC is in discussion with LIV Golf hosting the event in February 2024."

In its first two seasons, LIV reached eight countries and 17 different courses. Only four locations have repeated events: London, Bedminster, Chicago and Jeddah.

The global expansion pursued by LIV can also be seen in the fact that its events have been held on four continents: The Americas (United States, Mexico), Europe (United Kingdom, Spain), Asia (Thailand, Singapore) and Australia.

What is LIV Golf's schedule for 2024?

LIV Golf has not officially announced its 2024 schedule. However, Sports Illustrated reported 10 days ago that it had access to a preliminary schedule for the circuit.

According to that schedule, LIV would expand its global reach, with eight of the 14 events taking place outside the United States. In addition, new countries and locations, such as Las Vegas, would be reached.

Specifically, there is talk of holding events in the United States, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, England, Spain and South Korea. The locations in the United States would be Las Vegas, Florida, Houston, Nashville, Greenbrier and Dallas. Not all the courses have been determined.

According to Sports Illustrated, the circuit would start in Mexico and then travel to Las Vegas, both in February. It would then travel to Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong in March while visiting Australia and Singapore in late April.

Spain and the United Kingdom would host LIV in the weeks surrounding The Open, as would Florida before The Masters. The events scheduled for Houston and Nashville would accommodate the U.S. Open.

The Greenbrier would be in August, after which the circuit would travel to South Korea for the final event of the individual season. The Team Championship would be played in Dallas to close out the season.

The 2023 LIV season concluded on October 22 with the Team Finals. Talor Gooch was crowned the individual champion, while Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC won the team tournament.