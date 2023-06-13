Has an amateur ever won the US Open golf tournament? Exploring past winners and more

The US Open 2023 is around the corner. The 123rd edition of the tournament is set to take place from June 15 to June 18 at Los Angeles Country Club. A total of 156 players are slated to participate in the third Major of the season.

Before any major tournament, several questions are asked by fans across the globe. One such frequently asked question is whether any amateur golfer has ever won the prestigious US Open.

The answer is: Yes, a total of five amateur golfers have won the US Open and all of the wins came before 1934, which was almost 90 years ago.

Here is a list of amateur golfers who have won the US Open golf tournament:

Francis Ouime - 1913

Jerome Travers - 1915

Chick Evans - 1916

Bobby Jones - 1923, 1926, 1929, 1930

Johnny Goodman -1933

Some interesting facts about amateurs winning the US Open golf tournament

The first US Open golf tournament was organized back in 1895 and after 18 years, an amateur golfer won the championship for the first time in 1913. It was none other than Francis Ouime, who is also known as the 'Father of Amateur Golf'.

Interestingly, Ouime won the US Open championship even before winning the US Amateur, which he won in 1914, just a year after winning his first and only Major.

Bobby Jones has won the championship most times as an amateur, i.e. four times. He is also the only amateur to win the championship more than once as an amateur. Interestingly, he has won seven majors as an amateur golfer.

Jones also holds the record of being the first golfer to win both the US Open and the Open Championship in the same calendar year. He is also the only golfer to win the pre-masters Grand Slam. He won the Amateur Championship, The Open Championship, US Open, and US Amateur in the same calendar year in 1930.

Chick Evans, who is the third amateur to win the US Open, holds a unique record of being the first-ever golfer to win both the US Open and US Amateur in the same year. He did so in 1916.

Johnny Goodman is the last amateur golfer to win the prestigious US Open as an amateur. He won this title in 1933 and since then, no amateur has won the championship to date.

Legendary Jack Nicklaus, who won 18 major tournaments in his career, holds the record for the best finish by an amateur golfer since 1934. He finished second on the leaderboard of the 1960 US Open. However, after earning his pro card, he won this tournament four times.

Most top 10 finishes by amateur golfers:

Bobby Jones - 10

Chick Evans - 5

Walter Travis - 3

Most Low Amateur Award winners:

Bobby Jones - 9

Chick Evans - 5

Walter Travis - 4

Johnny Goodman - 3

Lowest 18-Hole score carded by amateur golfers:

Jim McHale - 65 (-6), third round, 1947 US Open

Jim Simons - 65 (-5), third round, 1971 US Open

Nick Taylor - 65 (-5), second round, 2009 US Open

Lowest 72-Hole score carded by amateur golfers:

Viktor Hovland - 280, 2019 US Open

Jack Nicklaus - 282, 1960 US Open

James Simons - 283,1971 US Open

A total of 19 amateur golfers will tee up in the US Open 2023 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

