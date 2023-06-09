"We will be the best hosts" - Donald Trump hopes The Open Championship makes a return at the Turnberry Course

The shocking deal between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour gives hope to former US President Donald Trump to fulfil his dream of hosting The Open Championship at the Turnberry Golf Course due to his long-term backing of the Saudi circuit.

An industry insider recently revealed that the former president leverages to host the major tournament on the golf course owned by The Trump Organization.

With the involvement of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund governor Yassir Al-Rumayyan, the potential of the Tour leaning on Trump to at least deliver his pitch is raised.

The source said:

"PIF’s new standing at the top table of golf may well assist Trump, as he has been a big LIV advocate."

However, yet an anonymous source says otherwise as reported by the Independent:

“All it might take is for his people to meet the R&A and give guarantees that Trump would not turn up in Open week and attempt to hijack the event, like he did there at the Women’s Open in 2015.”

Another source indicated that the Turnberry does not attract as many spectators as other Open locations and stated:

“Turnberry doesn’t get the crowds of other Open venues – this could be a divorce of convenience for St Andrew."

The Turnberry Course hosted the first Open Championship in 1977. Until 2009, it held four events.

However, after the 2021 United States Capitol attack, The R&A (Open Championship organizer) announced that the major tournament will not be hosted at the course as Trump was linked to it.

"We will be the best hosts the Open Championship"- Eric Trump believes Turnberry deserves to host The Open

Turnberry golf resort consists of three interconnected golf courses, a five-star James Miller hotel, and a golf academy, as well as a cottage and lodge. Donald Trump bought it for $60 million in 2014 and renamed it Trump Turnberry.

In 2017, he rebuilt the golf course and handed it over to his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump. The Trump Organization is said to have spent $200 million to renovate the course.

Donald Trump's son Eric believes that Turnberry should host the event again. He released a statement to the Independent that read:

"At a time when companies are not exactly flocking to do business in Scotland, we are an American family, investing a fortune, and working hard to preserve one of the most iconic assets in the country. If we get the call, and I sincerely hope we do, I promise the R&A that we will be the best hosts the Open Championship has ever seen. Turnberry’s best days, and most memorable moments, lay ahead.”

Turnberry is one of the oldest golf courses in the world. It was designed by Willie Fernie in 1906 and then redesigned by Mackenzie Ross in 1949.

The golf course is 7,448 yards and hosted the Senior Open Championship seven times, the Women's British Open and Walker Cup once while The Open Championship four times.

