"Last morning of a buddies’ trip to Myrtle Beach" - Eamon Lynch criticizes Team USA's 'acrimonius' play and illness at the 2023 Ryder Cup             

Golf fans were let down by the US team's dismal performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is taking place at Marco Simone Golf Course from September 29 to October 1. The team will start the last day down by five points.

Zach Johnson, the captain of the US team, claimed that a bug that was rummaging around the players' rooms was responsible for the low energy of players at the golf course.

Recently, Golf Journalist Eamon Lynch spoke about the US Ryder Cup team in his article for the Golf Week. The author wrote that the US team's problem at the Ryder Cup was acrimony which now turned into apathy.

Here is an excerpt from Eamon Lynch's article where he wrote about the US Ryder Cup team:

"In Rome, the U.S. team has traded acrimony for apathy, delivering a performance more befitting the last morning of a buddies’ trip to Myrtle Beach, without the redeeming excuse of thundering hangovers that would at least suggest fun was had along the way. But fun is in woefully short supply for Zach Johnson’s team."

The US team now only hopes to bounce back in the game is Sunday singles. Golfers will head for final-day singles matches, which will start at 11:35 a.m. BST.

Scottie Scheffler will start the game, playing against Jon Rahm followed by a match between Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa. Justin Rose will go against Patrick Cantlay while Rory McIlroy will play against Sam Burns.

Matt Fitzpatrick will compete in a head-to-head match against Max Homa while Tyrrell Hatton competes with Brian Harman. The other matches on Sunday include Ludvig Aberg vs. Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Xander Schauffele, Sepp Straka vs. Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry vs. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood vs. Rickie Fowler and Robert MacIntyre vs Wyndham Clark.

US Team performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The US Cup team struggled with their game from the very first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup. All four European team pairings of the Friday morning foursome match dominated the golf course. They won all four matches.

In the afternoon, the US team tried to bounce back in the game and finished in a tie in three matches. However, they again struggled with their game on Saturday morning.

The US team could only win four of the 16 matches they played in the last two days.

Here are the results of the 2023 Ryder Cup of Friday and Saturday's matches:

Friday foursome results

Rahm & Hatton (Europe) 4&3 over Scheffler & Burns (U.S.)

Hovland & Aberg (Europe) 4&3 over Homa & Harman (U.S.)

Lowry & Straka (Europe) 2&1 over Morikawa & Fowler (U.S.)

McIlroy & Fleetwood (Europe) 2&1 over Cantlay & Schauffele (U.S.)

Friday four-ball results

Spieth & Thomas (U.S.)TIED Hovland & Hatton (Europe)

Koepka & Spieth (U.S.) TIED Rahm & Hojgaard (Europe)

Homa & Clark (U.S.) TIED Rose & MacIntyre (Europe)

McIlroy & Fitzpatrick (Europe) 5&3 over Schauffele & Morikawa (U.S.)

Saturday's foursome results

Rory Mcllroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Jordan Speith & Justin Thomas (U.S.) by 2&1

Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka (U.S.) by 9&7

Max Homa & Brain Harman (U.S.) def. Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka (Europe) by 4&2

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def, Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (U.S.) by 2&1

Saturday's four-ball results

Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) def. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 and 3

Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) def. Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 2 and 1

Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 3 and 2

Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy (Europe), 1-up