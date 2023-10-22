“Last year we left pretty sour”: CrushersGC captain Bryson DeChambeau determined to win the LIV team championship

CrusherGC Captain Bryson DeChambeau opened up about the opportunity his team got as the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship is ready for the final showdown in Miami.

The Crushers GC captain defeated Martin Kaymer, captain of Cleeks GC, with a brilliant performance. In his final 11 holes, DeChambeau finished nine under. The Crushers prevailed 2-1 by winning the other singles match, which saw Paul Casey defeat Richard Bland 7 & 5.

The 30-year-old golfer admitted how bad the last season was for them and how his current teammates including Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III are playing better. Bryson DeChambeau spoke in a press conference, stating:

"Yeah, it's a huge opportunity for us. Last year we left pretty sour and this year's a different story."

Moreover, DeChambeau said that anything can happen after the 18th hole:

"We've been prepping for this all year and look it's 18 holes of golf. Anything can happen really but I think we've got a good consistent team."

The final day of the LIV Golf Team Championship is going to have four tier 1 teams teeing off against each other as they all play foursome matches. Team Aces GC, Crushers GC, Torque GC and RangeGoats GC are vying for the Champion Team title and the whopping $14,000,000 prize pool.

While the second-placed team would receive $8 million, the third and fourth-placed teams would receive $6 million and $4 million each.

Bryson DeChambeau makes an honest confession on willing to win the prize money for the LIV Golf Team Competition

During a press conference on Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau talked about how winning the prize money was important for their team. As the off-season is going to start soon, the American professional golfer stressed the need to win the team competition.

DeChambeau believed that his team had done pretty well the entire season and said:

“We’ve all done well this year. But I think having that capital can allow us to do things a little differently. For my team, I know it’s probably not going to change. So that actually gives us more flexibility in knowing what we all want to do for next year.”

Indeed, the teams may need the prize money as the future of LIV Golf is uncertain and the off-season also adds stress on LIV players competing this weekend.