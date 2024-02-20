"Laughable" - Greg Norman expresses displeasure with the world rankings, reminds LIV Golfers are struggling

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was not happy with the latest OWGR (Original World Golf Ranking) updates that had only a few LIV professionals in the top 50 rankings.

The latest OWGR was released on Sunday, February 18, and World No. 2 Jon Rahm was the highest-ranked golfer on the Saudi-backed circuit. The other players in the top 50 were Tyrrell Hatton (17), Brooks Koepka (29), Cameron Smith (44), and Adrian Meronk (49). Out of these players, only Koepka and Smith weren't recent signees.

Norman, dissatisfied with how the OWGR was working currently, took to X to express his displeasure. In his favor, he also shared the TUGR, SI, and Data Golf rankings, which had more LIV-associated players in the top 50 than the OWGR.

"Laughable. LIV would have 2 players in the top 50 OWGR if you exclude recent signees!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

As per TUGR (the Universal Golf Ranking), 10 LIV players are in the top 50. Sports Illustrated has nine LIV-associated players in the top 50, while Data Golf has eight inside the top 50.

The LIV-sanctioned events are currently not given any ranking points, and the associated players are suspended from the PGA Tour as well as the DP World Tour. This leaves them with not many opportunities to gain points except for the majors and a few other events.

Which is the next event LIV Golf professionals can gain OWGR points?

LIV Golf professionals will not have any chance of improving their rankings anytime soon before they play the Masters Tournament in April. The first major of the year is set to take place from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Course.

However, not all the LIV-associated players will be able to compete at the Masters, as only ten players are currently exempt from the first major of the year. Past champions Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and defending champion Jon Rahm, along with Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith, will play in the Masters.

Rahm, Smith, DeChambeau, Johnson, Koepka, and Mickelson are the only players exempt from all four majors. Talor Gooch, who won the LIV Golf Individual Championship last year, is not exempt from any of the majors as of now.

The LIV professionals will next compete at LIV Golf Saudi Arabia, which will take place at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from March 1 to 3.

So far, LIV has held two events this season. While Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf Mayakoba, Dustin Johnson emerged as the winner at the Las Vegas.