Max Homa's sudden decision to part ways with caddie Bill Harke two months don't he bag has stored the pot. After his narrow failure to qualify at a 5-for-1 playoff, Homa downplayed the split. Now NUCLR Golf has shared an X post on June 3, breaking this news.

However, it didn't end up well among the golf enthusiasts who are targeting Homa for his unexpected decision. Caption of the NUCLR Golf post reads:

"Max Homa and Caddie Bill Harke have split after two months, reports: I'd much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie….I'm good. Just hoofed it 36." Homa lost in a 5 for 1 playoff today, failing to qualify for the U.S. Open."

This post got 366k views at the time of writing this, and is facing heated reactions from the fans. One fan, called Jeremy Sanchez, has commented:

"Learn from Rory! His association with his caddie is GOATED."

Another fan, LMB, wrote:

"Miserable Max"

One more fan penned a hilarious comment that reads:

"This seems like a Max problem."

A few other troll comments read as:

"This is a shame for Max and goes to show that any player who needs to qualify can fail, even when they're the best player trying to qualify."

"Him carrying his own bag at the qualifier didn’t tell you this?

The 33-year-old has hit a rough patch this season. Homa's performance in the gruelling 36-hole qualifier saw him finish at five-under 139, leading to a five-man playoff for the final qualifying spot. Cameron Young clinched the spot with a birdie on the second playoff hole, while Homa missed out. In addition to that, this is not the first time this season that Max Homa has changed his caddie.

Max Homa carried his bag after splitting with caddie Bill Harke at the U.S. Open

Max Homa was spotted carrying his bag after the 2025 US Open qualifiers in Ohio. The six-time PGA Tour winner hasn't lifted a trophy since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. There he finished at 13-under, two strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley.

A few months ago, Homa split with his longtime caddie Joe Greiner before the Valero Texas Open, ending a six-year partnership. When he was asked about this situation after his round in Columbus, Homa briefly said(via AP News):

"I'd much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions abut he caddie. I'm good. Just hoofed it 36."

Max Homa fought hard through 36 holes but came short. After missing a key birdie putt late in the round, he was forced into a playoff with Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Eric Cole, and Chase Johnson.

Harke, a veteran caddie with more than two decades of experience, has also worked with Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder, and Colt Knost.

