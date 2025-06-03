Max Homa parts ways with second caddie in two months after carrying his own bag at US Open 2025 qualifying

PGA Tour star Max Homa was competing in the 2025 US Open Qualifiers in Ohio. During the tournament, he was seen carrying his golf bag as he had reportedly fired his caddie, Bill Harke.

Homa has won six events on the PGA Tour so far. His most recent victory was at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot a 13-under 275. He was two strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley, who finished second.

Shortly before the 2025 Valero Texas Open, Max Homa parted ways with his former caddie Joe Greiner, with whom he had worked for six years. Bill Harke replaced Greiner. However, Harke’s time with Homa didn’t last long as they reportedly split, barely two months after they started working together.

Here's a video of Homa carrying his bag at the US Open Qualifying tournament:

After his round at the U.S. Open Qualifiers in Ohio, the American golfer was asked about his situation with Harke. However, he only said (via AP News):

“I’d much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie. I’m good. Just hoofed it 36.”

The 34-year-old golfer had a disappointing finish in the U.S. Open Qualifiers after missing a birdie putt. He headed into a playoff against Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Eric Cole, and Chase Johnson in Columbus, which he lost.

Homa acknowledged that his result at the Qualifiers was “heartbreaking.” He also said it’s been a while since he carried his golf bag 36 holes, and he was feeling “a little tired.”

Bill Harke, Homa’s now former caddie, has been a caddie for over 20 years. He has worked with several PGA Tour stars, including Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder, and Colt Knost.

How did Max Homa perform in the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Max Homa at the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Third Round - Image Source: Imagn

The 2025 Memorial Tournament concluded on Sunday, June 1, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler clinched the title. Max Homa had a sub-par performance in the competition, even though he opened with a strong first round, making six birdies and two bogeys.

Max Homa struggled on Day 2 at Muirfield Village, with two bogeys and a lone birdie on the front nine. On the back nine, his performance went further downhill after he shot two more bogeys and two devastating double bogeys on the 13th and 18th. However, he made the cut line to advance to the third round.

On moving day, the Burbank-born golfer struggled and managed to shoot only two birdies across his 18 holes, with five bogeys. He opened his final round with a bogey on the first and a birdie on the seventh. On the back nine, he shot a double bogey on the 11th and a crippling triple bogey on the 15th.

At the end of the tournament, Max Homa carded a total of 11-over 299. He finished at T51, tied with Adam Hadwin, Andrew Novak, and Harry Higgs.

