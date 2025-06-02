"Scottie Scheffler is inevitable" - Michael Kim drops his verdict on the 2025 Memorial Tournament winner

Michael Kim was last seen at the Memorial Tournament last week. He finished T44 with a total score of 8-over, as Scottie Scheffler eventually finished top of the pile and successfully defended his title.

The ace golfer took to his social media account on Monday (June 2) to share "misc" points with his fans post his weekend at Muirfield. From expressing gratitude towards the "milkshake group" to appreciating winner Scottie Scheffler, Kim penned down a spectrum of thoughts on his X page.

"Misc: Don’t think I’ve ever seen corporate logos on tees haha. Full commitment," read his Tweet.

Michael Kim shared pictures of tee pins with Workday logos. The company was the presenting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament. He also shared a snap of a milkshake glass, mentioning the surge in "strawberry Oreo" orders after his X post about them on Friday (May 30).

"Over 1300 milkshakes in a week. The milkshake group are the hardest working guys at memorial. Huge thanks to those guys. Heard they had more strawberry Oreo requests after my tweet haha," Kim continued.

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler clinched his third victory this season at Muirfield on Sunday (June 1). Kim tipped his hat to the golfer, saying:

"Scottie is inevitable"

The latter further mentioned that he would be doing a "a giveaway in the next couple days" and asked his fans to "keep an eye out".

Michael Kim shot two birdies and three bogeys in the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday (June 1) to score 1-over 73.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 Memorial Tournament (Source: Getty)

After a spellbinding performance last year, unfortunately, Scottie Scheffler had a late and slow start to his 2025 season due to a freak hand injury in December.

He joined the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, missing almost a month of tournaments. He finished T9 with a total score of 15-under at the event.

Scheffler arrived as the defending champion at several high-stakes tournaments like the Players Championship, Masters, Arnold Palmer Invitational, etc, earlier this year. However, he eventually relinquished those titles.

World no. 2 Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship and the Masters while Russell Henley triumphed at Bay Hill.

Although Scottie Scheffler recorded many top-10 finishes, he wasn't able to register a win until the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May. The World No. 1 clinched his maiden victory of the season at TPC Craig Ranch.

Two weeks later, he went on to win the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. Last week, he successfully defended his title at the Memorial Tournament. This was his third win this year, and all three of them were secured in the span of almost a single month.

Given his current form, it won't be surprising if the 28-year-old pulls off a repeat of his 2024 performances going forward.

