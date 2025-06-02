PGA Tour shares hilarious praise for Scottie Scheffler after Memorial Tournament victory

Scottie Scheffler has been in red-hot form in recent events. He is ranked first in the world, and in the last four events, he has showcased his quality. Scheffler has three wins in his last four starts, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament.
After his win at the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour posted a hilarious (photshopped) update to Scottie Scheffler's Wikipedia page, changing his name to Scottie ("Himothy") Scheffler.
The word Himothy is a play on him, which is used in slang to describe a person who sets the standard and performs in clutch moments in sports. The PGA Tour's Instagram account captioned the post:
"Scottie Scheffler’s Wikipedia has been updated."
Talking about the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler finished the tournament at 10 shots under par. He ended his campaign with a four-shot lead over Ben Griffin, who finished second in this event. Scheffler became the second golfer to win the Memorial Tournament back-to-back, following Tiger Woods.
How much money did Scottie Scheffler win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?
The 2025 Memorial Tournament had a total prize purse of $20 million. The winner of the PGA Tour normally receives 18% of this purse, and Scheffler's winnings from this tournament amount to $4 million.
Apart from him, here's a detailed look at the distribution of the prize pool:
- WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10) - $4 million
- 2 - Ben Griffin (-6) - $2.2 million
- 3 - Sepp Straka (-5) - $1.4 million
- 4 - Nick Taylor (-4) - $1 million
- T5 - Russell Henley (-2) - $800,000
- T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2) - $800,000
- T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Tom Hoge (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1) - $603,200
- T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Harris English (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Sam Burns (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E) - $415,000
- T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Sungjae Im (+1) - $319,000
- T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2) - $250,666
- T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2) - $250,666
- T20 - Ryan Fox (+2) - $250,666
- T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3) - $208,000
- T23 - Shane Lowry (+3) - $208,000
- T25 - Max Greyserman (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Cameron Young (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Corey Conners (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $159,000
- T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Sam Stevens (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Tony Finau (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Adam Scott (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Justin Thomas (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5) - $114,857
- 38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - $94,000
- T39 - Alex Noren (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Thomas Detry (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Bud Cauley (+7) - $82,000
- T44 - Justin Rose (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Michael Kim (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Eric Cole (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8) - $62,400
- T49 - Davis Thompson (+10) - $53,000
- T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10) - $53,000
- T51 - Harry Higgs (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Max Homa (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Andrew Novak (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11) - $49,500
- 55 - Denny McCarthy (+12) - $47,000
- 56 - Wyndham Clark (+13) - $46,000
- 57 - Austin Eckroat (+17) - $45,000