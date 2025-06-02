PGA Tour shares hilarious praise for Scottie Scheffler after Memorial Tournament victory

Scottie Scheffler has been in red-hot form in recent events. He is ranked first in the world, and in the last four events, he has showcased his quality. Scheffler has three wins in his last four starts, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament.

After his win at the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour posted a hilarious (photshopped) update to Scottie Scheffler's Wikipedia page, changing his name to Scottie ("Himothy") Scheffler.

The word Himothy is a play on him, which is used in slang to describe a person who sets the standard and performs in clutch moments in sports. The PGA Tour's Instagram account captioned the post:

"Scottie Scheffler’s Wikipedia has been updated."

Talking about the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler finished the tournament at 10 shots under par. He ended his campaign with a four-shot lead over Ben Griffin, who finished second in this event. Scheffler became the second golfer to win the Memorial Tournament back-to-back, following Tiger Woods.

How much money did Scottie Scheffler win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Memorial Tournament had a total prize purse of $20 million. The winner of the PGA Tour normally receives 18% of this purse, and Scheffler's winnings from this tournament amount to $4 million.

Apart from him, here's a detailed look at the distribution of the prize pool:

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10) - $4 million

2 - Ben Griffin (-6) - $2.2 million

3 - Sepp Straka (-5) - $1.4 million

4 - Nick Taylor (-4) - $1 million

T5 - Russell Henley (-2) - $800,000

T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2) - $800,000

T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Tom Hoge (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1) - $603,200

T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E) - $415,000

T12 - Harris English (E) - $415,000

T12 - Sam Burns (E) - $415,000

T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E) - $415,000

T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Sungjae Im (+1) - $319,000

T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2) - $250,666

T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2) - $250,666

T20 - Ryan Fox (+2) - $250,666

T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3) - $208,000

T23 - Shane Lowry (+3) - $208,000

T25 - Max Greyserman (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Cameron Young (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Corey Conners (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $159,000

T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Sam Stevens (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Tony Finau (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Adam Scott (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Justin Thomas (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5) - $114,857

38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - $94,000

T39 - Alex Noren (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Thomas Detry (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Bud Cauley (+7) - $82,000

T44 - Justin Rose (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Michael Kim (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Eric Cole (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8) - $62,400

T49 - Davis Thompson (+10) - $53,000

T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10) - $53,000

T51 - Harry Higgs (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Max Homa (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Andrew Novak (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11) - $49,500

55 - Denny McCarthy (+12) - $47,000

56 - Wyndham Clark (+13) - $46,000

57 - Austin Eckroat (+17) - $45,000

