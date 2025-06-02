  • home icon
  • Golf
  • PGA Tour shares hilarious praise for Scottie Scheffler after Memorial Tournament victory

PGA Tour shares hilarious praise for Scottie Scheffler after Memorial Tournament victory

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Jun 02, 2025 18:51 GMT
GOLF: JUN 01 PGA the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler has been in red-hot form in recent events. He is ranked first in the world, and in the last four events, he has showcased his quality. Scheffler has three wins in his last four starts, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament.

Ad

After his win at the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour posted a hilarious (photshopped) update to Scottie Scheffler's Wikipedia page, changing his name to Scottie ("Himothy") Scheffler.

The word Himothy is a play on him, which is used in slang to describe a person who sets the standard and performs in clutch moments in sports. The PGA Tour's Instagram account captioned the post:

"Scottie Scheffler’s Wikipedia has been updated."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Talking about the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler finished the tournament at 10 shots under par. He ended his campaign with a four-shot lead over Ben Griffin, who finished second in this event. Scheffler became the second golfer to win the Memorial Tournament back-to-back, following Tiger Woods.

How much money did Scottie Scheffler win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Memorial Tournament had a total prize purse of $20 million. The winner of the PGA Tour normally receives 18% of this purse, and Scheffler's winnings from this tournament amount to $4 million.

Ad

Apart from him, here's a detailed look at the distribution of the prize pool:

  • WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10) - $4 million
  • 2 - Ben Griffin (-6) - $2.2 million
  • 3 - Sepp Straka (-5) - $1.4 million
  • 4 - Nick Taylor (-4) - $1 million
  • T5 - Russell Henley (-2) - $800,000
  • T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2) - $800,000
  • T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1) - $603,200
  • T7 - Tom Hoge (-1) - $603,200
  • T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1) - $603,200
  • T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1) - $603,200
  • T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1) - $603,200
  • T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E) - $415,000
  • T12 - Harris English (E) - $415,000
  • T12 - Sam Burns (E) - $415,000
  • T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E) - $415,000
  • T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1) - $319,000
  • T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1) - $319,000
  • T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1) - $319,000
  • T16 - Sungjae Im (+1) - $319,000
  • T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2) - $250,666
  • T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2) - $250,666
  • T20 - Ryan Fox (+2) - $250,666
  • T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3) - $208,000
  • T23 - Shane Lowry (+3) - $208,000
  • T25 - Max Greyserman (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Cameron Young (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Corey Conners (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $159,000
  • T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Sam Stevens (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Tony Finau (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Adam Scott (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Justin Thomas (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5) - $114,857
  • 38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - $94,000
  • T39 - Alex Noren (+7) - $82,000
  • T39 - Thomas Detry (+7) - $82,000
  • T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $82,000
  • T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7) - $82,000
  • T39 - Bud Cauley (+7) - $82,000
  • T44 - Justin Rose (+8) - $62,400
  • T44 - Michael Kim (+8) - $62,400
  • T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8) - $62,400
  • T44 - Eric Cole (+8) - $62,400
  • T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8) - $62,400
  • T49 - Davis Thompson (+10) - $53,000
  • T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10) - $53,000
  • T51 - Harry Higgs (+11) - $49,500
  • T51 - Max Homa (+11) - $49,500
  • T51 - Andrew Novak (+11) - $49,500
  • T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11) - $49,500
  • 55 - Denny McCarthy (+12) - $47,000
  • 56 - Wyndham Clark (+13) - $46,000
  • 57 - Austin Eckroat (+17) - $45,000
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications