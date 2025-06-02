WATCH: Ben Griffin caught in hot mic moment at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Ben Griffin had a hot mic moment in the final round of the Memorial Tournament. It was held from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Griffin made a strong connection on the 451-yard par-4 13th hole, hitting 321 yards into the right rough, leaving 137 yards to the hole. After hitting the second shot, he was relieved to have avoided further trouble and was heard saying:

"Didn't kill myself"

His second shot went 104 yards into the left rough, leaving 35 yards to the hole. He eventually scored a bogey on the hole. Popular golf account NUCLR Golf posted the clip of Griffin's hot mic on their X page. The video can be watched below:

Ben Griffin finished as a runner-up to Scottie Scheffler by four strokes at the tournament. The 29-year-old had a splendid start at the tournament, where he posted a score of 7-under 65 with seven birdies, an eagle, against two bogeys. However, he couldn't maintain the momentum and scored 72, 72, and 73 in the final three rounds.

Talking about his performance after the final round, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"Definitely disappointed. My putter definitely wasn't quite a hundred percent there, kind of, most of the day. I made it exciting there at the end for a couple holes. But yeah, ultimately, I mean, it's funny, I'd take this finish, like, a year ago, two years ago, three years ago. I'm definitely a little disappointed to not have made it a little bit closer or gotten it done."

Ben Griffin made $2.2 million from a prize purse of $20 million at the Memorial Tournament 2025.

A look at Ben Griffin's performance in 2025

Ben Griffin has had a great 2025 season so far. He has competed in 19 events and missed only four cuts. He has two wins, seven top-10 finishes, and eight top-25 finishes and is positioned fifth in the FedEx Cup standings.

Griffin's first win came with his partner, Andrew Novak, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The pair defeated the Danish duo Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard by a stroke. His second win came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which he won by one stroke over Matti Schmid. His other notable performances include a second-place finish at the Memorial Tournament and a T4 at the Mexico Open.

Let's take a look at Ben Griffin's performances in the 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments:

Sony Open in Hawaii : T45 (273, -7)

: T45 (273, -7) The American Express : T7 (269, -19)

: T7 (269, -19) Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut (149, +5)

: Missed Cut (149, +5) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T69 (288, E)

: T69 (288, E) WM Phoenix Open : T36 (277, -7)

: T36 (277, -7) The Genesis Invitational : T44 (291, +3)

: T44 (291, +3) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld : T4 (266, -18)

: T4 (266, -18) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T4 (268, -16)

: T4 (268, -16) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T45 (293, +5)

: T45 (293, +5) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (145, +1)

: Missed Cut (145, +1) Valspar Championship : Missed Cut (145, +3)

: Missed Cut (145, +3) Texas Children's Houston Open : T18 (270, -10)

: T18 (270, -10) Valero Texas Open : T40 (290, +2)

: T40 (290, +2) Zurich Classic of New Orleans : 260 (-28)

: 260 (-28) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : Missed Cut (138, -4)

: Missed Cut (138, -4) Truist Championship : T46 (278, -2)

: T46 (278, -2) PGA Championship : T8 (280, -4)

: T8 (280, -4) Charles Schwab Challenge : 1 (268, -12)

: 1 (268, -12) The Memorial Tournament: 2 (282, -6)

