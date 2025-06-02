"This golf course is just really tough" - Michael Kim details his struggles at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

American professional golfer Michael Kim played at the recently concluded 2025 Memorial Tournament. This was Kim's 17th start of the season, and there were plenty of expectations from him as the 31-year-old is having an exceptional year in terms of performance.

However, while Kim made the cut and played all four rounds, he finished T44. After the tournament ended, he wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter) and detailed the struggles he faced at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The biggest highlight of his tweet was that he found the Muirfield Village to be a very difficult golf course.

Michael Kim wrote:

"This golf course is just really tough when you’re not playing from the fairway. Tough week to not have my driver working. I also got some of the worst lies I’ve ever had this week. Once you’re out of position here, it’s basically a chip out. I think I had to take a 56 degree and chip out 80% of the time. No chance to go for the green. I had to check to see if it was embedded half the time because I couldn’t believe the lie 😂"

You can check Michael Kim's detailed tweet below:

Michael Kim also wrote that the Memorial Tournament has served as a good prep for the 2025 U.S. Open. Kim has played in two Major championships so far this year - The Masters and The PGA Championship. While he finished T27 at the Masters, the PGA Championship witnessed Kim finishing T55.

How much did Michael Kim earn at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

The 2025 Memorial Tournament had a total purse of $20,000,000. While the largest chunk of this purse went to the tournament winner, Scottie Scheffler ($4,000,000), Michael Kim earned $62,400 for finishing T44. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10) - $4 million

2 - Ben Griffin (-6) - $2.2 million

3 - Sepp Straka (-5) - $1.4 million

4 - Nick Taylor (-4) - $1 million

T5 - Russell Henley (-2) - $800,000

T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2) - $800,000

T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Tom Hoge (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1) - $603,200

T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E) - $415,000

T12 - Harris English (E) - $415,000

T12 - Sam Burns (E) - $415,000

T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E) - $415,000

T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Sungjae Im (+1) - $319,000

T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2) - $250,666

T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2) - $250,666

T20 - Ryan Fox (+2) - $250,666

T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3) - $208,000

T23 - Shane Lowry (+3) - $208,000

T25 - Max Greyserman (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Cameron Young (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Corey Conners (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $159,000

T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Sam Stevens (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Tony Finau (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Adam Scott (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Justin Thomas (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5) - $114,857

38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - $94,000

T39 - Alex Noren (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Thomas Detry (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Bud Cauley (+7) - $82,000

T44 - Justin Rose (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Michael Kim (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Eric Cole (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8) - $62,400

T49 - Davis Thompson (+10) - $53,000

T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10) - $53,000

T51 - Harry Higgs (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Max Homa (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Andrew Novak (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11) - $49,500

55 - Denny McCarthy (+12) - $47,000

56 - Wyndham Clark (+13) - $46,000

57 - Austin Eckroat (+17) - $45,000

