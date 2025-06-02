"This golf course is just really tough" - Michael Kim details his struggles at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 02, 2025 20:35 GMT
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Michael Kim the Memorial Tournament 2025 [Image via Getty]

American professional golfer Michael Kim played at the recently concluded 2025 Memorial Tournament. This was Kim's 17th start of the season, and there were plenty of expectations from him as the 31-year-old is having an exceptional year in terms of performance.

However, while Kim made the cut and played all four rounds, he finished T44. After the tournament ended, he wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter) and detailed the struggles he faced at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The biggest highlight of his tweet was that he found the Muirfield Village to be a very difficult golf course.

Michael Kim wrote:

"This golf course is just really tough when you’re not playing from the fairway. Tough week to not have my driver working. I also got some of the worst lies I’ve ever had this week. Once you’re out of position here, it’s basically a chip out. I think I had to take a 56 degree and chip out 80% of the time. No chance to go for the green. I had to check to see if it was embedded half the time because I couldn’t believe the lie 😂"
You can check Michael Kim's detailed tweet below:

Michael Kim also wrote that the Memorial Tournament has served as a good prep for the 2025 U.S. Open. Kim has played in two Major championships so far this year - The Masters and The PGA Championship. While he finished T27 at the Masters, the PGA Championship witnessed Kim finishing T55.

How much did Michael Kim earn at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

The 2025 Memorial Tournament had a total purse of $20,000,000. While the largest chunk of this purse went to the tournament winner, Scottie Scheffler ($4,000,000), Michael Kim earned $62,400 for finishing T44. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

  • WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10) - $4 million
  • 2 - Ben Griffin (-6) - $2.2 million
  • 3 - Sepp Straka (-5) - $1.4 million
  • 4 - Nick Taylor (-4) - $1 million
  • T5 - Russell Henley (-2) - $800,000
  • T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2) - $800,000
  • T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1) - $603,200
  • T7 - Tom Hoge (-1) - $603,200
  • T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1) - $603,200
  • T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1) - $603,200
  • T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1) - $603,200
  • T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E) - $415,000
  • T12 - Harris English (E) - $415,000
  • T12 - Sam Burns (E) - $415,000
  • T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E) - $415,000
  • T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1) - $319,000
  • T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1) - $319,000
  • T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1) - $319,000
  • T16 - Sungjae Im (+1) - $319,000
  • T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2) - $250,666
  • T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2) - $250,666
  • T20 - Ryan Fox (+2) - $250,666
  • T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3) - $208,000
  • T23 - Shane Lowry (+3) - $208,000
  • T25 - Max Greyserman (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Cameron Young (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Corey Conners (+4) - $159,000
  • T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $159,000
  • T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Sam Stevens (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Tony Finau (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Adam Scott (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Justin Thomas (+5) - $114,857
  • T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5) - $114,857
  • 38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - $94,000
  • T39 - Alex Noren (+7) - $82,000
  • T39 - Thomas Detry (+7) - $82,000
  • T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $82,000
  • T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7) - $82,000
  • T39 - Bud Cauley (+7) - $82,000
  • T44 - Justin Rose (+8) - $62,400
  • T44 - Michael Kim (+8) - $62,400
  • T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8) - $62,400
  • T44 - Eric Cole (+8) - $62,400
  • T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8) - $62,400
  • T49 - Davis Thompson (+10) - $53,000
  • T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10) - $53,000
  • T51 - Harry Higgs (+11) - $49,500
  • T51 - Max Homa (+11) - $49,500
  • T51 - Andrew Novak (+11) - $49,500
  • T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11) - $49,500
  • 55 - Denny McCarthy (+12) - $47,000
  • 56 - Wyndham Clark (+13) - $46,000
  • 57 - Austin Eckroat (+17) - $45,000
