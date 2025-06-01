Rory McIlroy to speak to the media for the first time since declining requests at the PGA Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy declined to attend a media conference for four days in a row during the PGA Championship 2025. There were numerous speculative explanations for his decision, but neither the golfer nor any report provided confirmation. There has been a new update on this subject, and after repeatedly declining the media meeting, McIlroy has been scheduled for a conference.
NUCLR Golf, an X page, reported this via a recent post. They stated that the 2025 Masters winner will address the media following the Pro-Am RBC Canadian Open.
"🚨🎤⛳️ #NEW — Rory McIlroy is scheduled to meet the media on Wednesday after the pro-am at the RBC Canadian Open. The availability will be the first time Rory will have taken questions since declining requests for 4 consecutive days at the PGA Championship. @TrackingRory," the report read.
The RBC Canadian Open will kick off from June 4 to 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario. This will be the first time the TPC has hosted this pro-am event. Apart from Rory McIlroy, other big players like Nick Taylor and Dustin Johnson are also taking part in this charitable event.
Speaking of Rory McIlroy's absence from the media, it could be due to two speculative factors. First is the driver controversy, in which McIlroy and 50 other golfers were carrying an unauthorized driver. The PGA advised him to alter it and use a backup one instead.
The second possible explanation is McIlroy's performance. The 36-year-old was not in strong shape during the event and ended with a total score of 3 over par, tying for 47th place.
How much money did Rory McIlroy make during the 2025 season?
Rory McIlroy has had a fantastic season so far. After an 11-year wait, he finally completed his career grand slam this year by winning the 2025 Masters at Augusta National. It was a watershed event not only for him but for the entire golfing community. According to ESPN, his total earnings this season are $13,909,248.
Here's a complete breakdown of the tournaments:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan 30 – Feb 2)
- Position: 1st
- Earnings: $3,600,000
The Genesis Invitational (Feb 13 – 16)
- Position: T17
- Earnings: $270,714
Arnold Palmer Invitational (Mar 6 – 9)
- Position: T15
- Earnings: $349,000
THE PLAYERS Championship (Mar 13 – 17)
- Position: 1st
- Earnings: $4,500,000
Texas Children's Houston Open (Mar 27 – 30)
- Position: T5
- Earnings: $337,844
Masters Tournament (Apr 10 – 13)
- Position: 1st
- Earnings: $4,200,000
Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Apr 24 – 27)
- Position: Not specified
- Earnings: -- (Team event or no prize listed)
Truist Championship (May 8 – 11)
- Position: T7
- Earnings: $602,500
PGA Championship (May 15 – 18)
- Position: T47
- Earnings: $49,190