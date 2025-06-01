  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory McIlroy to speak to the media for the first time since declining requests at the PGA Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy to speak to the media for the first time since declining requests at the PGA Championship 2025

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Jun 01, 2025 16:01 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy declined to attend a media conference for four days in a row during the PGA Championship 2025. There were numerous speculative explanations for his decision, but neither the golfer nor any report provided confirmation. There has been a new update on this subject, and after repeatedly declining the media meeting, McIlroy has been scheduled for a conference.

Ad

NUCLR Golf, an X page, reported this via a recent post. They stated that the 2025 Masters winner will address the media following the Pro-Am RBC Canadian Open.

"🚨🎤⛳️ #NEW — Rory McIlroy is scheduled to meet the media on Wednesday after the pro-am at the RBC Canadian Open. The availability will be the first time Rory will have taken questions since declining requests for 4 consecutive days at the PGA Championship. @TrackingRory," the report read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The RBC Canadian Open will kick off from June 4 to 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario. This will be the first time the TPC has hosted this pro-am event. Apart from Rory McIlroy, other big players like Nick Taylor and Dustin Johnson are also taking part in this charitable event.

Speaking of Rory McIlroy's absence from the media, it could be due to two speculative factors. First is the driver controversy, in which McIlroy and 50 other golfers were carrying an unauthorized driver. The PGA advised him to alter it and use a backup one instead.

Ad

The second possible explanation is McIlroy's performance. The 36-year-old was not in strong shape during the event and ended with a total score of 3 over par, tying for 47th place.

How much money did Rory McIlroy make during the 2025 season?

PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy has had a fantastic season so far. After an 11-year wait, he finally completed his career grand slam this year by winning the 2025 Masters at Augusta National. It was a watershed event not only for him but for the entire golfing community. According to ESPN, his total earnings this season are $13,909,248.

Ad

Here's a complete breakdown of the tournaments:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan 30 – Feb 2)

  • Position: 1st
  • Earnings: $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational (Feb 13 – 16)

  • Position: T17
  • Earnings: $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational (Mar 6 – 9)

  • Position: T15
  • Earnings: $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship (Mar 13 – 17)

  • Position: 1st
  • Earnings: $4,500,000

Texas Children's Houston Open (Mar 27 – 30)

  • Position: T5
  • Earnings: $337,844

Masters Tournament (Apr 10 – 13)

  • Position: 1st
  • Earnings: $4,200,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Apr 24 – 27)

  • Position: Not specified
  • Earnings: -- (Team event or no prize listed)

Truist Championship (May 8 – 11)

  • Position: T7
  • Earnings: $602,500
Ad

PGA Championship (May 15 – 18)

  • Position: T47
  • Earnings: $49,190
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications