Who is playing in the RBC Canadian Open 2025? Complete field explored

Following the conclusion of the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour will head to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open 2025. The last event ahead of the US Open 2025 will take place from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario.

Since the RBC Canadian Open 2025 is the last event before the US Open 2025, a lot of top-ranked players will be in action next week. The premier Canadian event will feature 16 of the top 50-ranked players. Rory McIlroy is making his return after skipping the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event at Muirfield Village.

Besides McIlroy, the RBC Canadian Open 2025 field will also feature Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Corey Conners, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre competing for the $9,800,000 purse.

RBC Canadian Open 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the RBC Canadian Open 2025:

Rory McIlroy

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Kurt Kitayama

Ludvig Åberg

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Corey Conners

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Taylor Moore

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

David Hearn

Mike Weir

Matthew Anderson

Barend Botha

Cougar Collins

Myles Creighton

A.J. Ewart

Wes Heffernan

Johnny Keefer

Richard T. Lee

Tyler Mawhinney

Ashton McCulloch

Matthew Scobie

Roger Sloan

Hunter Thomson

Wei-Hsuan Wang

Brett Webster

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Cameron Young

Adam Hadwin

Alex Noren

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Chan Kim

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Aaron Wise

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Rasmus Højgaard

Luke Clanton

Gordon Sargent

Harry Higgs

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Hayden Buckley

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Matteo Manassero

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Antoine Rozner

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Thorbjornsen

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Vince Covello

Braden Thornberry

