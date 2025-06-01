Who is playing in the RBC Canadian Open 2025? Complete field explored

Following the conclusion of the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour will head to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open 2025. The last event ahead of the US Open 2025 will take place from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario.
Since the RBC Canadian Open 2025 is the last event before the US Open 2025, a lot of top-ranked players will be in action next week. The premier Canadian event will feature 16 of the top 50-ranked players. Rory McIlroy is making his return after skipping the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event at Muirfield Village.
Besides McIlroy, the RBC Canadian Open 2025 field will also feature Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Corey Conners, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre competing for the $9,800,000 purse.
RBC Canadian Open 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field for the RBC Canadian Open 2025:
- Rory McIlroy
- Wyndham Clark
- Gary Woodland
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Kurt Kitayama
- Ludvig Åberg
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Corey Conners
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Lee Hodges
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tom Kim
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Taylor Moore
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Erik van Rooyen
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Kevin Yu
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
- David Hearn
- Mike Weir
- Matthew Anderson
- Barend Botha
- Cougar Collins
- Myles Creighton
- A.J. Ewart
- Wes Heffernan
- Johnny Keefer
- Richard T. Lee
- Tyler Mawhinney
- Ashton McCulloch
- Matthew Scobie
- Roger Sloan
- Hunter Thomson
- Wei-Hsuan Wang
- Brett Webster
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Schenk
- Byeong Hun An
- Cameron Young
- Adam Hadwin
- Alex Noren
- Eric Cole
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Chan Kim
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Aaron Wise
- Trey Mullinax
- Danny Willett
- Will Gordon
- Ben Martin
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Luke Clanton
- Gordon Sargent
- Harry Higgs
- Niklas Norgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Hayden Buckley
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Alejandro Tosti
- Max McGreevy
- Kris Ventura
- Jesper Svensson
- Steven Fisk
- Kevin Roy
- Lanto Griffin
- Ricky Castillo
- Jackson Suber
- Quade Cummins
- Jeremy Paul
- Will Chandler
- Paul Peterson
- William Mouw
- Frankie Capan III
- Matteo Manassero
- John Pak
- Noah Goodwin
- Antoine Rozner
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Riedel
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Philip Knowles
- Mason Andersen
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Tim Widing
- Vince Covello
- Braden Thornberry