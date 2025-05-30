"Everything's felt really good," - Max Homa gets real about his form after strong start at the Memorial Tournament

The highly anticipated 2025 Memorial Tournament has kicked off at Muirfield Village, and Max Homa had a strong start in the competition. Following his first round, he admitted that he was feeling good about his form.

American golfer Homa has won six events on the PGA Tour, including the 2021 Genesis Invitational, 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, and 2021 Fortinet Championship. His last victory in a PGA Tour event was in the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, and he is attempting to break his two-year winless streak at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

After shooting a four-under 68 in his first round at Muirfield, the Burbank-born golfer expressed confidence in his short game, putts, and other aspects of his game. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“My game feels about as good as it has in a very, very long time... everything's felt really good, short game's felt good, putting's felt great, and ball striking feels really good. So I didn't feel uncomfortable pretty much the whole day so that was nice.”

For Max Homa, one of the most difficult aspects of playing in Muirfield Village was playing the rough, which he described as 'thicker' and 'denser' than normal. He also said that the greens are 'much softer than normal'. However, he admitted that getting off to a good start has helped to calm some of his nerves and increase his confidence going into the second round.

Notably, Homa is currently sitting in the solo third spot on the leaderboard. Ben Griffin is in the lead with seven under, while Collin Morikawa is in second place with five under.

How did Max Homa perform in his opening round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Max Homa at the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - First Round - Image Source: Imagn

During his first round at the Memorial Tournament, Max Homa started strong. He shot a sensational birdie on his opening hole and another birdie on the third. His first bogey of the day came on the par-3 fourth hole, and his second bogey, on the 13th.

At the end of his round, the 34-year-old golfer had shot six birdies and two bogeys to card a four-under 68. Here’s a look at Max Homa’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

