‘I’m not really sure what’s the point’: Max Homa shares disappointment at Quail Hollow despite breaking personal record at 2025 PGA Championship 

Max Homa expressed his frustration after a disappointing performance at the recently concluded 2025 PGA Championship. Quail Hollow offered the former World No. 5 star a new personal milestone. The golfer had a disappointing T60 finish on Sunday but delivered his best-ever round in a golf major on Friday.

The PGA Tour professional, while playing on the second round of the major, scored 7-under 64. Homa scored two birdies on the front nine and carded four on the back nine. While playing on holes 13, 14, and 15, Max Homa scored a remarkable birdie-eagle-birdie. Homa outshined his previous lowest major round record by three strokes.

Despite that, the golfer was left heartbroken following his outcome at the 2025 PGA Championship. In an interview with The Athletic, Max Homa revealed his frustration as he said:

"To be completely honest — I don’t know what I’m getting out of this. But it’s my job. So I’ll keep trying and hopefully something great happens. But yeah, I’m not really sure what’s the point. I’ve never been good at just saying f— it, but I’m getting pretty close. To be honest, I’d really just rather hang out with my kid."

No matter how hopeless he felt, the PGA Tour pro was also hopeful about his return:

"...I guess these things just get easier with time. You give it a few days, and you find some fire again."

Max Homa's incredible performance during the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship was necessary, especially due to his struggles. Two years ago, shortly after Homa reached the fifth spot on OWGR, he missed cuts for a back-to-back five times. Over time, his rankings and form dropped significantly.

The golfer's recent personal record was a nice callback of Max Homa's first PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow in 2019. Although he scored a bogey on the front nine, his back nine was completely without any blemish. Apart from the front nine 30, a train of birdies, and an eagle, Homa's final shot was incredible.

The six-time PGA Tour winner went on to sink a 49-foot long birdie putt on the par-4 hole 18, finishing the back nine at 6-under par.

Max Homa reflects on his personal record

Max Homa claimed his round 2 performance was 'awesome' while talking to the press regarding his performance at Quail Hollow Golf Club. Besides giving an overall review on his new personal best, the Burbank native talked about his putting.

In the post-match conference, Max Homa said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Just scored better, made a couple long putts. Hit a drive randomly to a foot and chipped it. Yesterday I played awesome. I felt like I had really good control."

"Didn't know I was going to shoot 7-under, but I will take it."

After four rounds, Homa finished the PGA Championship at T60, with a total score of 6-over par. After his seventh attempt at securing the Wanamaker Trophy, Homa's best PGA Championship campaign is his T13 finish in 2022.

