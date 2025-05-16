Max Homa sets major personal record in Round 2 of the 2025 PGA Championship

Max Homa shot his lowest round at the ongoing PGA Championship to set a new personal record. The 34-year-old golfer is currently in contention for the Major title at Quail Hollow and is tied for third place after his second round.
While he shot a two-over-par 73 in round one, Homa shot his lowest score at a Major of seven-under-par 64 in the second. In a post on X, NUCLR Golf shared Homa's feat with the caption:
"🚨☢️⛳️ #SIXTY FOUR — Max Homa fires a round of -7 making it his lowest career round at a major on Friday at The PGA Championship to climb into deep contention (T3) at Quail Hollow."
This is Max Homa's seventh appearance at the PGA Championship. His best finish at the Major was in 2022 when he was tied for the 13th position. Last year at the Valhalla Golf Club, Homa finished at the T35 spot.
The PGA Tour player was recently in the news for his split with his long time caddie, Joe Greiner. Greiner was on Homa's bag for six years and is now partnered with Collin Morikawa. Homa and Greiner were last seen together at the Valero Texas Open, before they parted ways ahead of the Masters Tournament.
How has Max Homa performed this season?
The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently playing his 12th tournament of the season. Besides his T12 finish at the Masters Tournament in April, Max Homa has not had a good season so far. He failed to make the cut at five tournaments in a row this year, before ending that run at The Masters.
He missed the cuts at the WM Phoenix Open, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and the Valero Texas Open. Moreover, he withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open after the first round.
Homa finished T30th at the Truist Championship last week. He ended up in 70th place at the end of the RBC Heritage. While he finished in a tie for the 53rd spot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 34-year-old golfer shared a tie for the 26th position at The Sentry.
However, with his performance at the PGA Championship, Homa will look to win his first Major title. He entered the tournament with +11000 odds to win the title (per Sportsline).
His best finish across all the four Majors is the T3 finish at the Masters Tournament last year. While at The Open Championship, his best finish came in 2023, when he was tied for the 10th place. At the U.S Open his T47 finish is the closest he has come to winning the title.