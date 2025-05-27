Max Homa has an adorable moment with son at the 2025 Memorial Tournament practice

Ahead of the Memorial Tournament, Max Homa took some practice swings as he tried to get his game into the best shape possible before the weekend arrives. The 34-year-old has been struggling for consistency for much of the season.

The Memorial is a Signature Event, which means the top golfers on the PGA Tour alone are invited, making it a difficult event to win. Homa, though, is getting some practice in early, and he's getting the help of his son, as shared by the PGA Tour in a post on Instagram.

Homa hit the driving range at Muirfield with his son, Cam. The PGA Tour golfer then began coaching his son on how to hold a driver and how to swing, although this particular club was made for an adult and was much taller than the child.

With his father's help, Homa Jr. swung the club and hit the ball, much to the glee of the golfer. One swing was all Cam needed, though, as he quickly abandoned the endeavor to congratulations on a good swing from his dad.

Homa then joked:

"He said he figured out the game."

If the young child continues to grow up on and around golf courses with his father, a six-time PGA Tour winner, then there is a good chance he will figure out the game and look to go on to follow in the footsteps.

Can Max Homa win the Memorial Tournament? A look at the odds

Max Homa will be one of several golfers looking for a key victory in 2025 at the Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus. Does he stand a chance of winning?

Max Homa is a long shot at the Memorial Tournament (Image via Imagn)

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, PGA Championship champion, and reigning winner here at the Memorial Tournament, is the favorite, and by a wide margin, too.

Per Sportsline (via CBS Sports), here are the odds. Max Homa is a long shot:

Scottie Scheffler +280

Xander Schauffele +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Viktor Hovland +3000

Corey Conners +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Daniel Berger +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Keegan Bradley +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harris English +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6500

Max Homa +7000

The last time Homa won a tournament was at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He had also won the Fortinet Championship a few months earlier in 2022, but it's been a while since his last win.

He has just one top 25 finish to his name in 2025, and he's missed five cuts in 11 tournaments this year. Homa also withdrew from one event, so he has not had the 2025 he might've hoped for so far.

