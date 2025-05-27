Max Homa has an adorable moment with son at the 2025 Memorial Tournament practice

Ahead of the Memorial Tournament, Max Homa took some practice swings as he tried to get his game into the best shape possible before the weekend arrives. The 34-year-old has been struggling for consistency for much of the season.
The Memorial is a Signature Event, which means the top golfers on the PGA Tour alone are invited, making it a difficult event to win. Homa, though, is getting some practice in early, and he's getting the help of his son, as shared by the PGA Tour in a post on Instagram.
Homa hit the driving range at Muirfield with his son, Cam. The PGA Tour golfer then began coaching his son on how to hold a driver and how to swing, although this particular club was made for an adult and was much taller than the child.
With his father's help, Homa Jr. swung the club and hit the ball, much to the glee of the golfer. One swing was all Cam needed, though, as he quickly abandoned the endeavor to congratulations on a good swing from his dad.
Homa then joked:
"He said he figured out the game."
If the young child continues to grow up on and around golf courses with his father, a six-time PGA Tour winner, then there is a good chance he will figure out the game and look to go on to follow in the footsteps.
Can Max Homa win the Memorial Tournament? A look at the odds
Max Homa will be one of several golfers looking for a key victory in 2025 at the Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus. Does he stand a chance of winning?
Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, PGA Championship champion, and reigning winner here at the Memorial Tournament, is the favorite, and by a wide margin, too.
Per Sportsline (via CBS Sports), here are the odds. Max Homa is a long shot:
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Ludvig Åberg +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Corey Conners +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Daniel Berger +4500
- Denny McCarthy +4500
- Tony Finau +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Sungjae Im +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Keegan Bradley +5500
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Robert MacIntyre +6500
- Max Homa +7000
The last time Homa won a tournament was at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He had also won the Fortinet Championship a few months earlier in 2022, but it's been a while since his last win.
He has just one top 25 finish to his name in 2025, and he's missed five cuts in 11 tournaments this year. Homa also withdrew from one event, so he has not had the 2025 he might've hoped for so far.