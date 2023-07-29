Lee Hodges tee times: When will 3M Open leader tee off on Saturday?

Lee Hodges continued his great form at the 3M Open as he shot 7-under 64 on the second day to aggregate at 15-under after 36 holes. He is leading Tyler Duncan by four strokes.

This was Hodges's second straight bogey-free round, and once again he began the round with a birdie. On the final six holes, he sank four birdies to finish at 64. Tyler Duncan was unmoved after carding a 4-under 67 to aggregate at 11-under.

Hodges is paired with Tyler Duncan and Kevin Streelman for the third round of the 3M Open. While Duncan is placed second, Streelman is tied for third with J.T. Poston, Tony Finau, and Brandt Snedeker after playing 36 holes.

The trio will begin the third round of the 2023 3M Open from the first hole on Saturday, July 29, at 12:58 pm ET.

Lee Hodges has made 15 cuts in 29 starts, including two top-10 finishes this year. His best finish this year was a T6 finish at the Valero Texas Open. He entered this week with three missed cuts in his last four starts.

Currently placed 74th in the FedEx Cup standings, a win at the TPC Twin Cities will improve Hodges' chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the Memphis event.

Tee time details for the 2023 3M Open, round 3

Tyle Duncan during the second round of the 2023 3M Open

The third round of the 2023 3M Open will begin on Saturday, July 29 at 10:25 am ET with Aaron Rai, Kevin Chappell, and Jason Dufner teeing off from the first hole. At the same time, MJ Daffue, Peter Kuest, and Ryan Gerard will resume play on the tenth tee.

Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the 2023 3M Open:

Tee No. 1

10:25 am: Aaron Rai, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell

10:36 am: Dylan Wu, Garrick Higgo, Stephan Jaeger

10:47 am: Brandon Wu, Frankie Capan III, and Beau Hossler

10:58 am: Matt Kuchar, Vincent Norman, and Martin Laird

11:09 am: Ludvig Aberg, Sam Ryder, Patrick Rodgers

11:20 am: Tyson Alexander, Eric Cole, Kevin Yu

11:31 am: Cameron Davis, Grayson Murray, and Aaron Baddeley

11:42 am: S.H. Kim, Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

11:53 am: Callum Tarren, Adam Long, and Zac Blair

12:04 pm: J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, Keith Mitchell

12:15 pm: Emiliano Grillo, David Lipsky, and Billy Horschel

12:26 pm: J.T. Poston, Tony Finau, and Brandt Snedeker

12:37 pm: Lee Hodges, Tyler Duncan, and Kevin Streelman

Tee No. 10

10:25 am: MJ Daffue, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

10:36 am: Trevor Cone, Kramer Hickok, Justin Suh

10:47 am: Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin, Tom Hoge

10:58 am: Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Stewart Cink

11:09 am: Alex Noren, Doc Redman, and James Hahn

11:20 am: Max McGreevy, Chesson Hadley, and Russell Knox

11:31 am: Augsto Nuez, Nate Lashley, and C.T. Pan

11:42 am: Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, and Brice Garnett

11:53 am: Ben Taylor, Matt Schmid, and Kalto Onishi

12:04 pm: Paul Haley II, Henrik Norlander, Jim Herman

12:15 pm: Sam Stevens, Mattjias Schwab

12:26 pm: Justin Lower, S.Y. Noh