Lee Trevino explains how to make decent contact with the golf ball

Lee Trevino is one of the most iconic golfers in the world and has a wealth of knowledge. Golf is such a technical sport that it can and often does come down to the absolute finest details.

Trevino knows that, and he knows how to manage that. For the next generation of golfers, he offered up some advice on how to hit the ball soundly.

Tour Pro posted a short clip of Trevino explaining how to make better contact with the ball on X (formerly Twitter):

"This 5 minute lesson from Lee Trevino on how to make better contact with the golf ball is so good."

Expand Tweet

Trevino compared a golfer's body to a tree trunk, with the arms having to remain connected to the tree at all times. According to him, where the ball is also plays a big role in how well the strike is hit. If the ball is too far forward, the limbs (arms) can't reach it since the trunk (golfer's body) doesn't move:

"The limbs are coming up before they come in contact with this golf ball. When they come up, they're hitting the ball low on the club. You are hitting the ball left, some good players are hitting the ball to the left. But you tend to hit the ball lower also."

Trevino explained that this impacts the flight and the direction of the golf ball tremendously. He added that a good solid hit with strong contact will make the ball go where golfers want it to generally, while the opposite leaves them struggling.

Lee Trevino recommended getting closer to the ball and remembering that you can't extend too far or you won't hit the ball properly and you'll never get better at this part of the sport.

Lee Trevino isn't a fan of golf rollback

In the not-too-distant future, there will be a golf rollback rule that will prevent players from hitting the ball nearly as far as they can currently. In an effort to curb the ever-expanding distances and keep golf courses useful, the sport is making an adjustment, but not everyone is a fan.

Lee Trevino isn't a fan of the golf rollback

Lee Trevino certainly isn't a fan of the golf rollback rule as he said via Golf.com:

“Well you know I have mixed emotions about what they’re trying to do to it right now. They’re a little bit upset about… they’re thinking that the golf courses are not long enough.”

“These guys are trained, they’re bigger, they don’t have any fat on them like me. They’re bigger guys, they’re taller, they hit it so far. And the way that the golf clubs are manufactured, they’re made stronger."

Trevino further added:

“But the problem is manufacturers have been able to manufacture golf clubs to where they have less loft, but the way that the cavity back is constructed and because the clubs are hollow they have a little bit of a trampoline effect now, and the ball gets high and it goes farther. And everyone’s starting to panic about ‘oh we got to make the golf courses longer.'”

Trevino wondered aloud if this was an issue that tennis would run into with the evolution of that sport. He joked that tennis players are getting too good and there has to be a handicap there too. It's safe to say he's not too pleased with golf's impending changes.