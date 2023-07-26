Despite a nine-year major drought, Rory McIlroy has still found support from a LIV rebel golfer, Lee Westwood. The Northern Irish golfer recently competed at the Open Championship 2023 and ended his campaign in the T6 position on the leaderboard.

However, Westwood, one of the most reputed golfers, who ironically has never won a major, feels that McIlroy will win the upcoming Masters in April 2024. He added that the Northern Irish golfer is on the right track and will surely walk away with a major soon.

He said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

"I honestly have a feeling that he will win the Masters in April and I'm not sure I've felt that way before. Rory just seems on that path and one day, it will all click and he will walk away with another Major - Harman style."

Rory McIlroy at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

Lee Westwood shared that this would be the sixth straight season in which Rory McIlroy has not won a major. But, he feels, that World No. 2 is yet to peak.

"Rory will now go into a 10th season without having won a Major, but to my mind he has not peaked yet and fared ridiculously well to win four Majors before he was 25"

"I got to World No. 1" - Lee Westwood is optimistic about Rory McIlroy's bounce back despite being in his 30s

In an interview with the Telegraph, Lee Westwood emphasized playing his best golf until reaching his late 30s age. He added that McIlroy will also bounce back and have a similar performance like him.

As quoted by Golf Digest, he said:

"I did not play my best golf until I was in my late 30s – I got to World No. 1 and yes, I was given pelters from the US for somehow not being worthy of the moniker – and I believe Rory will be the same."

LIV Golfer Lee Westwood feels that McIlroy is consistent and should carry on doing what he does best.

Later on, he spoke about the upcoming Ryder Cup 2023. He emphasized World No. 2 Rory McIlroy helping his 'old partner' Luke Donald and the Europe team to lift the biennial event Cup:

"Luke Donald, my old partner, will still fancy Europe's chances and in McIlroy, the Europe captain will have a world No. 2 so fired up"

Rory McIlroy may not have won a major in the last 9 years, however, the golfer still looks in good form. He came to the Open Championship 2023 with a win at the Genesis Scottish Open. Although the golfer was not able to covert electrifying starts.