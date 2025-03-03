"Legitimate shot at the Ryder Cup" - 21yo golfer's stunning stats earn praise from fans on social media 

At just 21 years old, Luke Clanton has been making waves in the golf world. Currently ranked 92nd in the official world golfing ranking and 89th according to Data Golf, Clanton has achieved six top-20 finishes in his 12 PGA Tour starts.

Golf insider Dan Rapaport recently shared an X post featuring highlights of Clanton's rank. The post was viewed by 120k people, and around 17 have commented at the time of writing. The caption reads:

"Luke Clanton is world no. 92 (No. 89 in data Golf) and has 6 top-20 finishes in 12 career PGA tour starts."

In addition to that, golf enthusiasts are praising Luke Clanton under the X post. The comments read:

"Guy has a legitimate shot at the Ryder Cup this year."

"That dude is awesome, and I hope to see more of him."

"Lots of youngsters are coming up going to be fun to watch golf in the next 5 years."

''Could he technically get to the top 50 and qualify for the Masters through his world rankings?"

"Pray to Gold he waits to turn pro until after the Walker Cup at Cypress. I wanna see him play that venue so bad."

Additionally, Clanton's golf career gained momentum in 2024 when he secured the Mark H. McCormack medal, given to the world's top amateur golfer. After this, he secured spots in both the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Lets's look at some of Clanton's standout performances.

Luke Clanton has delivered standout performances in professional tournaments

Clanton tied for 10th place with rounds of 69-68-65-72, finishing at 14-under par at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. He also secured a runner-up position at the John Deere Classic with rounds of 63-67-67-63, finishing 24-under par in July 2024. Clanton made his mark at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, achieving a solo fifth-place finish with 68-67-62-69 for a 14-under par.

Additionally, Clanton finished runner-up with 68-65-68-66, finishing at 15-under par at the RSM Classic in November 2024. Recently, he secured his PGA Tour membership after participating in the Cognizant Classic where he finished T18. Before the event, Clanton spoke to ESPN about what it means to earn his PGA Tour membership:

"Yeah, it would mean the world for sure. To do it here, as well, would be amazing. An amazing journey, I guess you could say, Clanton said."

Clanton finished tied for 18th at 12-under par at PGA National Resort & Spa's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He started strong with a four-under 67 in the first round, followed by five-under 66 in the second round. By the third round, Clanton went down to one-under 70 but bounced back with a final-round 69.

