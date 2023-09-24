Leona Maguire praises the Irish fans for building “home energy” in the Solheim Cup

The 2023 Solheim Cup is proving to be quite the intense match-up amongst the two teams, and Leona Maguire is feeling right at home. A big part of it is due to the home crowd, as fans are enjoying the experience and supporting their golfers all the way.

Maguire completed a fantasic third day at the Solheim Cup, winning 3&4 against Rose Zhang in their individual match. The energy from the fans has definitely translated into the boost that Maguire needed, as she delivered four birdies in the first six holes.

"It was just incredible. The Irish fans this week have just been phenomenal and it felt like I was playing at home and it was just the energy I needed for today."

The first day of the Solheim Cup was not a good one for team Europe. They lost all their morning matches, with team USA making history and sweeping the foursomes. However, they managed to make up some ground during the afternoon, ending the day with a score of 5-3 in favor of team USA.

The second day saw team Europe pull up their socks and even the score to 8-8. However, the pressure still remained to perform on the final day.

Leona Maguire withstands incredible pressure to win individual match at 2023 Solheim Cup

Leona Maguire was up against a new but formidable opponent for her individual match- Rose Zhang. The competition between them was quite intense.

"I mean, Suzann gave me a job this morning. I knew it's going to be tough. It's going be a tough day for the girls but important to get blue on the board early and let's see if they can bring it home.”

Leona Maguire also won her two fourball matches this week. Now, her overall Solheim Cup record sees her playing 10 matches of which she won 7, halved one and lost just 2.

Currently, team USA holds the lead over team Europe as the intense final day of matches is underway in Spain. The European team needs to pull out all their stops to defend their title and stop team USA from winning on the former's foreign soil.