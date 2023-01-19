Amid the raging LIV Golf debate, DP World and PGA Tour star Padraig Harrington has now urged people to leave the Saudi-backed series alone. The Irish golfer stated that he sees some merit in the controversial breakaway league.

A three-time Major winner, Harrington pointed out that people must let LIV ‘have a go at it.’ He stated that the people who didn’t like the rebel series must simply stay away and ‘let it fail.’ The 51-year-old even listed the controversial series’ online broadcast as one of its positives.

Speaking to Golf Digest ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Padraig Harrington said:

“I think LIV can be good for some players. Like the Champions Tour, it’s 54 holes, no cut and a limited field. So if you’re any good you’ll be in contention a lot. Sweating it out on the cut-line every week kills players… I did watch one round last year, when Dustin Johnson holed a great putt to win. I enjoyed the flipping back and forth between all the players. I thought that was fabulous.”

He added:

“I don’t like the fact that, where you’re not in contention, you don’t get shown. But LIV shows everyone. I like that. That’s why LIV have gone to the smaller fields. They can show everyone. Plus, like the Champions Tour, it’s pretty predictable. If Dustin Johnson isn’t in the top-five at the end of a LIV event, he’s had a terrible week. But put him in a PGA Tour field with 155 other players and there are no guarantees.

"That’s a problem for golf. You can’t always depend on the biggest names being in contention on Sunday. It’s hard to tell who is going to be on the leaderboard.”

Despite the praise, Harrington added that he could never defect to the other side. The Irish golfer said that he would never join any circuit that affected the possibility of playing in the majors.

Padraig Harrington on the drawbacks of LIV Golf

Padraig Harrington also made sure to list the drawbacks of LIV Golf. The golfer, who took a more diplomatic approach than his compatriot Rory McIlroy, said that people must just let the series be and watch it fail.

He said:

“Whether you like the concept of team golf or not, or the source of the LIV money, whatever, to some extent we should just let them have a go at it. If you don’t like it and think it will fail, leave them alone and let them fail. Let them see what they can do. Most people who don't like what LIV is doing think it's just a bad idea.”

The golfer further added:

“There's a lot of money in LIV Golf, but a lot of division too, and they will need to pull off a big 2023 to win over golfing fans.”

It is pertinent to note that Padraig Harrington’s comments come as LIV Golf readies itself for a 14-event format. Having completed a successful debut season, the controversial series will return in February as LIV Golf League and is said to have an increased field.

