Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 1 tee times and TV schedule

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is set to kick off in just a couple of days. The championship is a European Tour tournament that takes place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It was founded in 2006.

There is a $9 million prize purse at stake for everyone participating in the championship. It's also an opportunity for participants to improve their standing on the OWGR leaderboard.

Here's everything you need to know, including when the first round begins, who is participating and more.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 1: A complete guide

With every golf tournament, there are a lot of different start times for different golfers. Since they're playing an individual game on the same course, they have to stagger tee times for golfers.

Round 1 of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will begin on January 19. The first tee time is 3:20 pm. It's in GMT as that's the local time zone. After that, they are as follows (also in GMT):

3:30 pm

3:40 pm

3:50 pm

4:00 pm

4:10 pm

4:20 pm

4:30 pm

4:40 pm

4:50 pm

7:35 pm

7:45 pm

7:55 pm

8:05 pm

8:15 pm

8:25 pm

8:35 pm

8:45 pm

8:55 pm

9:05 pm

9:15 pm

Here's the full list of competitors for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:

George Coetzee

Daan Huizing

Maximilian Kieffer

Richard Mansell

Edoardo Molinari

Andy Sullivan

Victor Dubuisson

Ross Fisher

Ryan Fox

Tyrrell Hatton

Sepp Straka

Lee Westwood

Jamie Donaldson

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Adrian Meronk

Francesco Molinari

Patrick Reed

Alexander Björk

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Padraig Harrington

Marcus Kinhult

Jordan Smith

Bernd Wiesberger

Adri Arnaus

Nicolas Colsaerts

Julien Guerrier

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Alexander Levy

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Grant Forrest

Jacques Kruyswijk

Mikael Lindberg

Thorbjørn Olesen Julien Brun

Sean Crocker

Calum Hill

Victor Perez

Matt Wallace

Jeff Winther

Jens Dantorp

Ignacio Elvira Mijares

Alexander Knappe

Pablo Larrazabal

Eddie Pepperell

Ockie Strydom

Richard Bland

Gavin Kyle Green

Joakim Lagergren

Yanwei Liu

Marc Warren

Hennie du Plessis

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Justin Harding

El Mehdi Fakori

Lukas Nemecz

Dale Whitnell

Darius van Driel

Aaron Cockerill

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Espen Kofstad

Freddy Schott

Wil Besseling

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Masahiro Kawamura

Zander Lombard

Guido Migliozzi

Tommy Fleetwood

Shane Lowry

Thomas Pieters

Tapio Pulkkanen

Shubhankar Sharma T

Matthew Southgate

Mikko Korhonen

Robert MacIntyre

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Luke Donald

Søren Kjeldsen

Yannik Paul

Antoine Rozner

Henrik Stenson

Paul Waring

Marcus Armitage

Ewen Ferguson

Min Woo Lee

Adrian Otaegui

Callum Shinkwin

Connor Syme

Sam Horsfield

Richie Ramsay

Jason Scrivener

Sami Valimaki

Jeung-Hun Wang

Ashun Wu

Haotong Li

James Morrison

Kalle Samooja

Santiago Tarrio

Oliver Wilson

Fabrizio Zanotti

Oliver Bekker

Nathan Kimsey

Joost Luiten

JC Ritchie

Sebastian Soderberg

Johannes Veerman

Chase Hanna

Angel Hidalgo

Jazz Janewattananond

Hurly Long

Marcel Schneider

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Issa Abou El Ela

Louis De Jager

Daniel Gavins

Marcus Helligkilde

Tom McKibbin

Niklas Nørgaard

To watch live, viewers can head to Golf Life, a channel available on eLife and Switch TV. They can also check out the DP World Tour's YouTube channel to watch. It will also be streamed on StarzPlay.

