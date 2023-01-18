Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 1 tee times and TV schedule

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is set to kick off in just a couple of days. The championship is a European Tour tournament that takes place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It was founded in 2006.
There is a $9 million prize purse at stake for everyone participating in the championship. It's also an opportunity for participants to improve their standing on the OWGR leaderboard.
Here's everything you need to know, including when the first round begins, who is participating and more.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 1: A complete guide
With every golf tournament, there are a lot of different start times for different golfers. Since they're playing an individual game on the same course, they have to stagger tee times for golfers.
Round 1 of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will begin on January 19. The first tee time is 3:20 pm. It's in GMT as that's the local time zone. After that, they are as follows (also in GMT):
- 3:30 pm
- 3:40 pm
- 3:50 pm
- 4:00 pm
- 4:10 pm
- 4:20 pm
- 4:30 pm
- 4:40 pm
- 4:50 pm
- 7:35 pm
- 7:45 pm
- 7:55 pm
- 8:05 pm
- 8:15 pm
- 8:25 pm
- 8:35 pm
- 8:45 pm
- 8:55 pm
- 9:05 pm
- 9:15 pm
Here's the full list of competitors for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:
- George Coetzee
- Daan Huizing
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Richard Mansell
- Edoardo Molinari
- Andy Sullivan
- Victor Dubuisson
- Ross Fisher
- Ryan Fox
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Sepp Straka
- Lee Westwood
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Adrian Meronk
- Francesco Molinari
- Patrick Reed
- Alexander Björk
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Padraig Harrington
- Marcus Kinhult
- Jordan Smith
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Adri Arnaus
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Julien Guerrier
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Alexander Levy
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Grant Forrest
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Mikael Lindberg
- Thorbjørn Olesen Julien Brun
- Sean Crocker
- Calum Hill
- Victor Perez
- Matt Wallace
- Jeff Winther
- Jens Dantorp
- Ignacio Elvira Mijares
- Alexander Knappe
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Eddie Pepperell
- Ockie Strydom
- Richard Bland
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Joakim Lagergren
- Yanwei Liu
- Marc Warren
- Hennie du Plessis
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Justin Harding
- El Mehdi Fakori
- Lukas Nemecz
- Dale Whitnell
- Darius van Driel
- Aaron Cockerill
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Espen Kofstad
- Freddy Schott
- Wil Besseling
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Zander Lombard
- Guido Migliozzi
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Shane Lowry
- Thomas Pieters
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Shubhankar Sharma T
- Matthew Southgate
- Mikko Korhonen
- Robert MacIntyre
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Luke Donald
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Yannik Paul
- Antoine Rozner
- Henrik Stenson
- Paul Waring
- Marcus Armitage
- Ewen Ferguson
- Min Woo Lee
- Adrian Otaegui
- Callum Shinkwin
- Connor Syme
- Sam Horsfield
- Richie Ramsay
- Jason Scrivener
- Sami Valimaki
- Jeung-Hun Wang
- Ashun Wu
- Haotong Li
- James Morrison
- Kalle Samooja
- Santiago Tarrio
- Oliver Wilson
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Oliver Bekker
- Nathan Kimsey
- Joost Luiten
- JC Ritchie
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Johannes Veerman
- Chase Hanna
- Angel Hidalgo
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Hurly Long
- Marcel Schneider
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Louis De Jager
- Daniel Gavins
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Tom McKibbin
- Niklas Nørgaard
To watch live, viewers can head to Golf Life, a channel available on eLife and Switch TV. They can also check out the DP World Tour's YouTube channel to watch. It will also be streamed on StarzPlay.