When and where to watch DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will ramp up with its 18th edition this week. The DP World Tour event will take place in the UAE for the second consecutive year from Thursday, January 19–22, while the pro-am event will start on Wednesday.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be available on Golf Life, a television channel that is available on eLife and Switch TV. Moreover, one can also tune in to the DP World Tour's YouTube channel to watch the tournament, which will also be streamed on StarzPlay.
Since its inception in 2006, the championship has been hosted by Abu Dhabi Golf Club but was moved to Yas Island in 2022.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is filled with experienced golfers such as Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, as well as rising stars such as Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sepp Straka.
It is pertinent to note that Fleetwood recently competed in the Hero Cup but lost to Francesco Molinari, who will also be playing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Around 133 golfers will compete to earn the winner's share of the purse of $9 million.
Seamus Power will have his first taste of the championship alongside Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, and Ryan Fox.
Interestingly, last year's winner, Thomas Pieters, will be back to defend his title and recapture the trophy. Most golfers who will be on the green this Thursday recently competed at the Hero Cup, where Continental Europe registered their victory.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- El Mehdi Fakori
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Yan Wei Liu
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti