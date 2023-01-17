When and where to watch DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will ramp up with its 18th edition this week. The DP World Tour event will take place in the UAE for the second consecutive year from Thursday, January 19–22, while the pro-am event will start on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be available on Golf Life, a television channel that is available on eLife and Switch TV. Moreover, one can also tune in to the DP World Tour's YouTube channel to watch the tournament, which will also be streamed on StarzPlay.

Since its inception in 2006, the championship has been hosted by Abu Dhabi Golf Club but was moved to Yas Island in 2022.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is filled with experienced golfers such as Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, as well as rising stars such as Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sepp Straka.

It is pertinent to note that Fleetwood recently competed in the Hero Cup but lost to Francesco Molinari, who will also be playing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Around 133 golfers will compete to earn the winner's share of the purse of $9 million.

Seamus Power will have his first taste of the championship alongside Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, and Ryan Fox.

Interestingly, last year's winner, Thomas Pieters, will be back to defend his title and recapture the trophy. Most golfers who will be on the green this Thursday recently competed at the Hero Cup, where Continental Europe registered their victory.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

Issa Abou El Ela

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

El Mehdi Fakori

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Yan Wei Liu

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Alex Noren

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Poll : 0 votes