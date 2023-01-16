2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry among headliners

The DP World Tour is currently headed to the Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The event is set to kickstart on January 19 and continue till 22.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which is the seventh event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, will feature a 132-player field. The tournament, set to be played on its originally scheduled dates, will have a prize purse of $9 million.
The event will be headlined by some big names on the European circuit, including Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will feature several players coming off the back of the 2023 Hero Cup. Players including Great Britain and Ireland skipper Tommy Fleetwood will be at the event.
It is pertinent to note that the tournament being played in Abu Dhabi doesn’t have Monday qualifiers. Thus, the event has a limited field relative to other events on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule. Interestingly, the $9 million purse event also features nine of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.
It will also have LIV golfers like Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson teeing up. Defending champion Thomas Pieters will also be on the field.
Here are the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship players in the top 50 of OWGR (as per ranking):
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 26. Tyrrell Hatton
- 27. Sepp Straka
- 28. Ryan Fox
- 29. Seamus Power
- 38. Thomas Pieters
- 39. Alex Noren
- 47. Adrian Meronk
Here is the full field for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- El Mehdi Fakori
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Yan Wei Liu
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details, including the schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.