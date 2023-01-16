2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry among headliners

The DP World Tour is currently headed to the Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The event is set to kickstart on January 19 and continue till 22.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which is the seventh event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, will feature a 132-player field. The tournament, set to be played on its originally scheduled dates, will have a prize purse of $9 million.

The event will be headlined by some big names on the European circuit, including Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will feature several players coming off the back of the 2023 Hero Cup. Players including Great Britain and Ireland skipper Tommy Fleetwood will be at the event.

It is pertinent to note that the tournament being played in Abu Dhabi doesn’t have Monday qualifiers. Thus, the event has a limited field relative to other events on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule. Interestingly, the $9 million purse event also features nine of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

It will also have LIV golfers like Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson teeing up. Defending champion Thomas Pieters will also be on the field.

Here are the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship players in the top 50 of OWGR (as per ranking):

20. Shane Lowry

24. Tommy Fleetwood

26. Tyrrell Hatton

27. Sepp Straka

28. Ryan Fox

29. Seamus Power

38. Thomas Pieters

39. Alex Noren

47. Adrian Meronk

DP World Tour @DPWorldTour



returns after 11 months out away due to injury.



#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries "How awesome is it to see him again? Alex Levy is back!" @alexlevygolf returns after 11 months out away due to injury. "How awesome is it to see him again? Alex Levy is back!" 🙌@alexlevygolf returns after 11 months out away due to injury. #ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries https://t.co/q2GJtF1xoF

Here is the full field for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:

Issa Abou El Ela

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

El Mehdi Fakori

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Yan Wei Liu

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Alex Noren

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details, including the schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.

