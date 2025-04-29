"Let's cook those bums" - Fans react to Brandt Snedeker being appointed as US Presidents Cup captain

Golf fans reacted on X to the announcement that Brandt Snedeker will be the captain of Team USA in the 2026 Presidents Cup. The 2026 Presidents Cup will be held at Medinah Country Club in Chicago, Illinois.

The Americans won the 2024 Presidents Cup by a comfortable margin. The International Team last won the Presidents Cup in 1998, which was its sole victory.

Fans on X replied to the announcement by the official account of the Presidents Cup, many excited for the tournament.

"Introducing the 2026 U.S. Team Captain, @BrandtSnedeker!" the Presidents Cup posted on X on Tuesday.

"Let’s cook those bums Brandt!"one user replied.

"Brandt’s gonna be handing out smiles and birdies like it’s candy. Let’s go, Captain Sneds! (bullseye emoji, American flag emoji)," another user replied."

"Congrats Brandt (golf emoji, golf swing emoji) make us proud (3 American flag emojis)," one user replied.

Some of the comments were noting that the photo choice of Snedeker was poor, with many saying the image made Snedeker appear much older than he really was. Snedeker is only 44-years-old.

"I’m sorry is Sneds somehow 78 years old. That picture is horrendous," one user replied.

"44 going on 75," another user replied.

"Why’d they make him look 73 years old," another user replied.

This is Brandt Snedeker's first time as captain for either the Presidents Cup or the Ryder Cup. Snedeker has represented Team USA in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and 2016, and in the Presidents Cup in 2013. He was a part of winning American teams in 2013 and 2016.

Brandt Snedeker searches for consistency in his game as he is named Presidents Cup captain

Brandt Snedeker at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open (via Getty)

Despite having not captured a PGA Tour win since 2018, Brandt Snedeker still plays a fairly full PGA Tour schedule at 44 years of age. Snedeker has played in nine events this year, with his best finish coming at the Puerto Rico Open in March. He finished tied for 10th place at the event.

Snedeker played last weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which is the only PGA Tour event that features two-man teams. His partner was Chez Reavie. The pair made the cut, though ultimately finished 35th out of the 36 teams that made the cut.

Snedeker is a nine-time PGA Tour winner and in 2013, was as high as fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking. Snedeker struggled for much of 2024, missing a whopping 19 cuts. His best finish came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, in which he finished tied for 16th place.

Snedeker aims to card to some finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025 as he prepares to captain the American team in 2026.

