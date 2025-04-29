9x PGA Tour champ announced as US captain for Presidents Cup 2026

The Presidents Cup announced that Brandt Snedeker will lead the defending champion Team USA. He will be up against Geoff Ogilvy, who will lead the International side for the 16th edition of the biennial event.

Ad

Snedeker is a nine-time PGA Tour winner and has won the 2012 Tour Championship and FedExCup trophy. The newly appointed skipper shared his views and said it's a tremendous honor to lead Team USA.

"It’s a tremendous honor to be named U.S. Team Captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf," said Brandt Snedeker.

Ad

Trending

"Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Brandt Snedeker has represented Team USA as a player in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and has a record of 2-3-0. The 44-year-old golfer has good experience and an idea of this role as he was the assistant skipper of Team USA for the 2024 Presidents Cup and will also be a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Ad

Brandt Snedeker will lead Team USA for the Presidents Cup 2026 - Source: Getty

The 16th Presidents Cup is all set to begin from September 22nd to 27th, 2026, at Medinah Country Club's Course 3.

Ad

PGA Tour commissioner shares his thoughts on the new Team USA skipper for the Presidents Cup 2026.

The PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, congratulated Brandt Snedeker and said he is one of the most respected players and has received the 2024 Payne Stewart Award for his character and sportsmanship.

"Brandt Snedeker is among the game’s most respected players and one who has garnered the utmost admiration from his peers throughout his 21-year career, which was most recently recognized as he received the 2024 Payne Stewart Award for his outstanding character and sportsmanship,” said Monahan.

Ad

He continued further and said Snedeker is a proven leader on and off the golf course and will be a tremendous captain and asset for Team USA.

"Brandt is a proven leader on and off the golf course, from his years representing the United States in team competition to building a family foundation benefitting children in his home state of Tennessee. I know he will be a tremendous captain and asset for the U.S. Team in 2026."

The 44-year-old golfer is one of the 14 golfers in PGA Tour history to card a sub-60 round as he carded 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship to take home the trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More