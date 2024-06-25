"Let’s have a freaking week!" - Nick Bienz dubs 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic qualifier the ‘craziest day’ of his life

Nick Bienz, a debutant at the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic, couldn't hold back his excitement for his first-ever appearance at the tournament. He recently retweeted a post about his participation in the event and thanked everyone for the opportunity in the caption.

Nick Bienz wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“This is by far the craziest day of my life. Thank you so much to everyone. Let’s have a freaking week!”

Nick Bienz got through the Monday qualifier and will play his first PGA event this weekend. He's a part of the 156-member field and the pairing details will be available soon. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to kick off on June 27 at the Detroit Golf Club.

The event follows a 72-hole format with a cut, unlike the preceding Travelers Championship which is a Signature Event. Other than Bienz, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre, and Taylor Pendrith are some of the other golfers expected to be in the field for the event.

After qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bienz hilariously remarked that he would have to "call off work". He said (via Golfweek):

“I have to call my boss and call off work tomorrow for sure. I’m supposed to be there at 7:30 in the morning [Tuesday] and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

How much will the winner earn at the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023 after defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff. Fowler pocketed a whopping $1.584 million as the winner from the prize purse.

This year, there's a hike in the purse from $8.8 million to $9.2 million. The winner will receive $1.656 million.

Here's a look at the entire breakdown of the Rocket Mortgage Classic purse:

1st- $1,656,000

2nd- $1,002,800

3rd- $634,800

4th- $450,800

5th- $377,200

6th- $333,500

7th- $310,500

8th- $287,500

9th- $269,100

10th- $250,700

11th- $232,300

12th- $213,900

13th- $195,500

14th- $177,100

15th- $167,900

16th- $158,700

17th- $149,500

18th- $140,300

19th- $131,100

20th- $121,900

21st- $112,700

22nd- $103,500

23rd- $96,140

24th- $88,780

25th- $81,420

26th- $74,060

27th- $71,300

28th- $68,540

29th- $65,780

30th- $63,020

31st- $60,260

32nd- $57,500

33rd- $54,740

34th- $52,440

35th- $50,140

36th- $47,840

37th- $45,540

38th- $43,700

39th- $41,860

40th- $40,020

41st- $38,180

42nd- $36,340

43rd- $34,500

44th- $32,660

45th- $30,820

46th- $28,980

47th- $27,140

48th- $25,668

49th- $24,380

50th- $23,644

51st- $23,092

52nd- $22,540

53rd- $22,172

54th- $21,804

55th- $21,620

56th- $21,436

57th- $21,252

58th- $21,068

59th- $20,884

60th- $20,700

61st- $20,516

62nd- $20,332

63rd- $20,148

64th- $19,964

65th- $19,780

The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points. The tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic start at $65 for the grounds. The LendingTree Lounge and the Club Ace tickets start at $120 and $250 respectively.