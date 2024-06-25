"Let’s have a freaking week!" - Nick Bienz dubs 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic qualifier the ‘craziest day’ of his life

Nick Bienz, a debutant at the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic, couldn't hold back his excitement for his first-ever appearance at the tournament. He recently retweeted a post about his participation in the event and thanked everyone for the opportunity in the caption.
Nick Bienz wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
“This is by far the craziest day of my life. Thank you so much to everyone. Let’s have a freaking week!”
Nick Bienz got through the Monday qualifier and will play his first PGA event this weekend. He's a part of the 156-member field and the pairing details will be available soon. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to kick off on June 27 at the Detroit Golf Club.
The event follows a 72-hole format with a cut, unlike the preceding Travelers Championship which is a Signature Event. Other than Bienz, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre, and Taylor Pendrith are some of the other golfers expected to be in the field for the event.
After qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bienz hilariously remarked that he would have to "call off work". He said (via Golfweek):
“I have to call my boss and call off work tomorrow for sure. I’m supposed to be there at 7:30 in the morning [Tuesday] and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
How much will the winner earn at the Rocket Mortgage Classic?
Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023 after defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff. Fowler pocketed a whopping $1.584 million as the winner from the prize purse.
This year, there's a hike in the purse from $8.8 million to $9.2 million. The winner will receive $1.656 million.
Here's a look at the entire breakdown of the Rocket Mortgage Classic purse:
1st- $1,656,000
2nd- $1,002,800
3rd- $634,800
4th- $450,800
5th- $377,200
6th- $333,500
7th- $310,500
8th- $287,500
9th- $269,100
10th- $250,700
11th- $232,300
12th- $213,900
13th- $195,500
14th- $177,100
15th- $167,900
16th- $158,700
17th- $149,500
18th- $140,300
19th- $131,100
20th- $121,900
21st- $112,700
22nd- $103,500
23rd- $96,140
24th- $88,780
25th- $81,420
26th- $74,060
27th- $71,300
28th- $68,540
29th- $65,780
30th- $63,020
31st- $60,260
32nd- $57,500
33rd- $54,740
34th- $52,440
35th- $50,140
36th- $47,840
37th- $45,540
38th- $43,700
39th- $41,860
40th- $40,020
41st- $38,180
42nd- $36,340
43rd- $34,500
44th- $32,660
45th- $30,820
46th- $28,980
47th- $27,140
48th- $25,668
49th- $24,380
50th- $23,644
51st- $23,092
52nd- $22,540
53rd- $22,172
54th- $21,804
55th- $21,620
56th- $21,436
57th- $21,252
58th- $21,068
59th- $20,884
60th- $20,700
61st- $20,516
62nd- $20,332
63rd- $20,148
64th- $19,964
65th- $19,780
The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points. The tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic start at $65 for the grounds. The LendingTree Lounge and the Club Ace tickets start at $120 and $250 respectively.