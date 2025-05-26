‘Let’s go Tommy Fleetwood’: Golf world sides with star Englishman after he makes it to the top of the PGA Tour record

Tommy Fleetwood has yet to win a PGA Tour event. He's won a silver medal at the Olympics and has countless good finishes in PGA events, but he has not yet come away with a trophy.

Already, the Englishman has racked up the most top-five finishes since 2017 without earning a single win. He's got nearly double the next player on the list. 26 times, Fleetwood has been in the top five and has no trophies whatsoever.

Byeong Hun An is next on the list, but golf fans took to the comments section on Instagram to voice their support for the Olympic medalist. They overwhelmingly believe a breakthrough should come sooner rather than later.

Fans shouted their support for Tommy Fleetwood (Instagram/pgatour)

Fleetwood just added to his total with a T4 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot eight under and finished four strokes behind the winner Ben Griffin, but it was yet another top-five ending for the golfer.

Fleetwood was tied with Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 who has 15 career wins, including three Majors, to his name. Fleetwood has impressively risen to OWGR number 12 despite never getting all the points possible from a tournament start.

The Englishman has added two more top fives (and a top 10) this year. His next potential victory could be at the Memorial Tournament, a Signature Event, on May 29.

Tommy Fleetwood moves into Ryder Cup top six

Getting wins is helpful for a lot of things, but so is consistently finishing high like Tommy Fleetwood. For example, Fleetwood's latest top-five outing pushed him into an automatic spot for the Ryder Cup.

Tommy Fleetwood is now in the Ryder Cup top six (Image via Imagn)

The points earned go towards the European standings, where Fleetwood now stands sixth. The top six, when it's all said and done, get onto the team automatically, with captain Luke Donald selecting the final six members of the team himself.

For now, Fleetwood doesn't have to worry about that. By moving up, he pushed Justin Rose into that area. Rose famously came up short in a playoff to Rory McIlroy, another automatic qualifier right now, at the Masters earlier this year.

A closing-round 68 was enough for Tommy Fleetwood to tie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab and get to 936.83 points for the international tournament, which is just enough to qualify. That won't hold, though, before the Ryder Cup this fall.

Rory McIlroy (2981.70) leads the way, with Shane Lowry (1124.18), Rasmus Højgaard (1034.03), Tyrrell Hatton (1004.05) and Sepp Straka (942.73) also qualifying. Fleetwood is very close to fifth, so a few more top finishes could vault him even higher. Straka won the Truist Championship earlier this month to get into that spot.

