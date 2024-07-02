"Let’s do it" - Paige Spiranac is ready for golf challenge with influencer Hailey Ostrom

Previously known as Paige Spiranac’s rival, Hailey Ostrom has recently approached the diva to have a golf match with her on Twitter. It started with Hailey's tweet on June 28 asking her fans to recommend anyone they'd want Ostrom to play with.

“Who do you want to see me play next on my channel?” asked Ostrom on Twitter.

Then, as a follow-up to that post and based on people's recommendations, Ostrom publicly asked Paige Spiranac if she were ready for a golf duel.

“Hey @PaigeSpiranac it sounds like everyone wants to see us play. What do you say?” asked the influencer.

In reply to that, Paige Spiranac accepted her friendly offer.

“Let’s do it!” said Paige.

Both the ladies flaunt a significant number of followers, hence it's natural that the cyber community would be intrigued to watch their match. Ostrom has 920k followers and Paige Spiranac has 4 million followers on Instagram.

On YouTube, Paige Spiranac has 421k subscribers and Hailey Ostrom has 157k subscribers. On Twitter, Spirarac has 1 million followers and Hailey has 115k followers.

Paige Spiranac and Hailey Ostrom’s online altercation over Tiger Woods

The feud ignited with Amanda Rose’s post that praised the legendary golfer, Tiger Woods for being a good girl dad. In reply to that post, Hailey Ostrom took a jab at Woods and stated how she had higher standards for a good father.

“Ehhh I have a bit higher expectations for a “great Girl Dad”. Love Tiger today but we can’t disregard 2009. I believe a Girl Dad should be a walking example of the kind of man their daughter deserves. My own dad set the bar pretty high. Tiger is not in that same category,” said Ostrom on Twitter.

When this came to Paige Spiranac’s notice, she wrote why she blocked Ostrom and her father once. Paige Spiranac described how Ostrom's father called her out as a “bad role model” and disgraced her. She further wrote that tagging somebody as a bad parent was low.

The women didn't stop there. Ostrom described how Paige played the victim card and the real reason behind getting blocked was a heated conversation over feminism. In reply to that, Paige disclosed how Ostrom's father sent her a DM via Instagram and Ostrom badmouthed the diva behind her back.

Lastly, after a series of events regarding the past backlashes, Hailey Ostrom apologized to Spiranac. She stated that she didn't mean to offend Spiranac and that her comments were about someone else, not Paige.

As of now, Hailey is just ambitious to reach heights as a golf influencer and it's to be seen whether she surpasses Paige Spiranac in the future.

