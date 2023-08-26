“Let’s run it back to 2015” – Paige Spiranac takes her fans on a journey through her golf influencer career so far

Social media Influencer Paige Spiranac has recently provided an insight into her golfing journey. The former golfer who is now an influencer shared some of her early postings on her Instagram story, recalling the memories of the time when she started participating in golf tournaments.

Paige Spiranac's first story was from 2015 when she used to play collegiate golf at San Diego State University (SDSU). In the clip she posted, Spiranac was practicing golf in 'untraditional clothes'.

Paige revealed that she started playing golf at SDSU and grew up playing in munis clothes as she was comfortable wearing them and also the dress code was not as strict as it is now.

"Let's run it back to 2015. As a collegiate golfer at SDSU, I started sharing golf videos and pictures. I wore untraditional golf clothes because that's how I've always felt comfortable and tried to show a different side to the game. I grew up playing on munis where the dress code wasn't as strict," the golfer wrote in the caption.

Piage Spirnac (Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee)

Her second story was also from 2015. It was a video after which her life was changed.

"This video was in 2015 before my life changed," Paige wrote in the caption.

Spiranac was discussing the adjustments she made to her lifestyle and her way of dressing which influenced her confidence and changed her life.

She shared another post from July 2015 saying that an article about her went viral on the internet and her followers suddenly increased from 500 to 100K.

Piage Spirnac (Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee)

The following story she uploaded describes the moment she became a professional. According to Spiranac it was a very intriguing point in her life.

She began receiving endorsement requests from golf companies in September 2015, which assisted in the development of her professional career.

"I always felt people were trying to put me into one box or the other. But I wanted to do digital content and to play," she wrote in the caption.

Piage Spirnac (Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee)

Spiranac stated in one of her stories that she stopped playing golf in 2017 and began focusing the majority of her time on developing a social media career.

"I received so much s**t (still I do lol) but it's been all worth it to see how golf is progressing and growing," she jotted.

Piage Spirnac (Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac often makes headlines for her revealing clothes, however, she does not care about people and is focused on her career.

Paige Spiranac's golf career

Spiranac started playing golf at the age of 12 after she broke her kneecap and derailed her gymnastics dreams. During her junior golf career, Spiranac won five events playing on the Colorado circuit and earned a scholarship from the University of Arizona.

During the freshman year, she played in three events for the college before transferring to San Diego State University.

Her game improved and Spiranac finished in the top ten at the Mountain West Championship and won the 100th Colorado Women's Golf Association Match Play Championship by defeating Brittany Fan in 2015.

She turned pro in 2016 and played on the Cactus Tour. Spiranac had only won one professional event in her career.