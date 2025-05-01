Lexi Thompson announces new sponsorship deal with financial services giant: "We share a lot of the same values"

On Wednesday, April 30, LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson announced a new partnership with Empower, a financial services company that specializes in retirement planning. Thompson was excited to announce the partnership via an Instagram reel.

She wrote:

"I am very excited to announce my new partnership with Empower. We share a lot of the same values and I’m honored to work with their great team!"

She said in the video:

"Hey, everybody. I'm very honored to announce that I will be joining the Empower team as a brand ambassador. I feel like Empower and I share a lot of the same values that I take to my day-to-day life, on and off the golf course. I also feel like Empower and the game of golf have a lot of similarities, like learning patience, learning risk management, and also having that forward vision in mind. So I'm very excited to be joining up with Empower and teaching the youth that you can achieve anything that you put your mind to with hard work and commitment."

Lexi Thompson is one of the most popular and recognizable LPGA Tour golfers. She has partnered with some of the most famous brands in the world, including Rolex, Cobra Puma and Volkswagen.

Lexi Thompson off to strong 2025 start despite limited LPGA Tour schedule

Lexi Thompson at The 2025 Chevron Championship (via Getty)

In 2024, Lexi Thompson announced that she would retire from playing full-time professional golf at the end of the season. She did say that she would continue to play in some LPGA Tour events, just not in a full-time capacity.

Since Thompson began her limited playing schedule on the LPGA Tour in 2025, she has played well in the few events she has participated in. This year, Thompson has played in four events, including the first Major of the year last weekend. Thompson has only missed one cut and finished in the top 15 twice, including last weekend at The Chevron Championship.

Thompson's sole missed cut came the week before The Chevron Championship at the JM Eagle LA Championship, despite finishing the first round at 2-under par. At the Chevron Championship, Thompson finished in a tie for 14th place, five shots outside of the five-player playoff at seven under par.

Thompson's lone Major victory came at the Chevron Championship back when it was the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2014 at age 19. Thompson's other top-15 finish this year came at the Founders Cup in Florida in February, finishing tied for 13th place.

Lexi Thompson aims to re-enter the winner's circle in 2025.

