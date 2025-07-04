Lexi Thompson carries the American flag as she wishes her fans Happy 4th of July

Lexi Thompson posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story celebrating the Fourth of July. She not only shared a photo on her Instagram story but also made it her Instagram profile picture.

Ad

Wishing her fans and followers on the occasion of Independence Day, Lexi Thompson posted her picture carrying the US flag on her shoulders. The caption read:

"Happy 4th everybody!!"

A screenshot of Lexi Thompson's Instagram story on July 4, 2025 (Image Via: Instagram @lexi)

Lexi Thompson has expressed her pride in being an American on multiple occasions. Thompson revealed how much she enjoyed representing the United States during the 2024 Solheim Cup, which the country won outright. In an interview with Fox in September last year, she said:

Ad

Trending

"It's meant everything to me. Week in and week out, I always feel like I'm representing my country just by being an American. But it's just different when you step foot out there, wake up, put your country colors on, step on that first tee and hear, ‘Representing the USA’ and then your name."

Ad

She continued:

"Hearing the cheers and chants – as an athlete, you always dream of those moments and how all your hard work puts you into that moment. All the pressure and all those expectations, that's what you live for. To pull off all those shots under that kind of pressure, there's nothing like it. Those moments are what I've lived for."

Ad

During her Solheim Cup victory celebration, she donned an American flag on her shoulders while holding the trophy.

How has Lexi Thompson's 2025 season gone so far?

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Lexi Thompson is still looking for her first win of the 2025 season. Although she has been consistent, she has missed the cut in two tournaments. Thompson's best performance came during the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she finished tied for 4th with a total score of 275 (13-under par). Here is an overview of her 2025 results:

Ad

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands

Date: Feb 6–9 | Venue: Bradenton Country Club

Position: T13 — Rounds: 69-69-67-70

Score: 275 (-9) | Earnings: $29,235

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass

Date: Mar 27–30 | Venue: Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass

Position: T38 — Rounds: 74-66-68-69

Score: 277 (-11) | Earnings: $11,595

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro

Date: Apr 17–20 | Venue: El Caballero Country Club

Position: Missed Cut — Rounds: 72-70

Score: 142 (-2) | Earnings: --

The Chevron Championship

Ad

Date: Apr 24–27 | Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods

Position: T14 — Rounds: 73-67-70-76

Score: 286 (-2) | Earnings: $104,783

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally

Date: May 29–Jun 1 | Venue: Erin Hills

Position: Missed Cut — Rounds: 73-74

Score: 147 (+3) | Earnings: --

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Date: Jun 12–15 | Venue: Blythefield Country Club

Position: T4 — Rounds: 68-69-68-70

Score: 275 (-13) | Earnings: $126,461

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Date: Jun 19–22 | Venue: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco

Position: T12 — Rounds: 72-70-75-76

Score: 293 (+5) | Earnings: $170,561

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More