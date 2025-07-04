Lexi Thompson carries the American flag as she wishes her fans Happy 4th of July

Lexi Thompson posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story celebrating the Fourth of July. She not only shared a photo on her Instagram story but also made it her Instagram profile picture.
Wishing her fans and followers on the occasion of Independence Day, Lexi Thompson posted her picture carrying the US flag on her shoulders. The caption read:
"Happy 4th everybody!!"
Lexi Thompson has expressed her pride in being an American on multiple occasions. Thompson revealed how much she enjoyed representing the United States during the 2024 Solheim Cup, which the country won outright. In an interview with Fox in September last year, she said:
"It's meant everything to me. Week in and week out, I always feel like I'm representing my country just by being an American. But it's just different when you step foot out there, wake up, put your country colors on, step on that first tee and hear, ‘Representing the USA’ and then your name."
She continued:
"Hearing the cheers and chants – as an athlete, you always dream of those moments and how all your hard work puts you into that moment. All the pressure and all those expectations, that's what you live for. To pull off all those shots under that kind of pressure, there's nothing like it. Those moments are what I've lived for."
During her Solheim Cup victory celebration, she donned an American flag on her shoulders while holding the trophy.
How has Lexi Thompson's 2025 season gone so far?
Lexi Thompson is still looking for her first win of the 2025 season. Although she has been consistent, she has missed the cut in two tournaments. Thompson's best performance came during the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she finished tied for 4th with a total score of 275 (13-under par). Here is an overview of her 2025 results:
Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands
- Date: Feb 6–9 | Venue: Bradenton Country Club
- Position: T13 — Rounds: 69-69-67-70
- Score: 275 (-9) | Earnings: $29,235
Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass
- Date: Mar 27–30 | Venue: Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass
- Position: T38 — Rounds: 74-66-68-69
- Score: 277 (-11) | Earnings: $11,595
JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro
- Date: Apr 17–20 | Venue: El Caballero Country Club
- Position: Missed Cut — Rounds: 72-70
- Score: 142 (-2) | Earnings: --
The Chevron Championship
- Date: Apr 24–27 | Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods
- Position: T14 — Rounds: 73-67-70-76
- Score: 286 (-2) | Earnings: $104,783
U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally
- Date: May 29–Jun 1 | Venue: Erin Hills
- Position: Missed Cut — Rounds: 73-74
- Score: 147 (+3) | Earnings: --
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
- Date: Jun 12–15 | Venue: Blythefield Country Club
- Position: T4 — Rounds: 68-69-68-70
- Score: 275 (-13) | Earnings: $126,461
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Date: Jun 19–22 | Venue: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco
- Position: T12 — Rounds: 72-70-75-76
- Score: 293 (+5) | Earnings: $170,561