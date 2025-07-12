Lexi Thompson drops a tearful reaction after her mother's cat, Bootsie, passes away

Lexi Thompson is facing a personal loss off the golf course. On July 12, she mourned the death of her family cat, Bootsie, who had been with the Thompsons for 18 years. She reshared the original post shared by her mother, Judy, featuring a picture of the cat.

Ad

The news was first shared by Lexi’s mother, Judy, on Instagram. Her caption read:

“Very sad day today. Our 18 yr Bootsie went to heaven!!! On Scott’s Birthday. Not a good birthday present. But may she rest in peace 💗😻😻😻.”

Ad

Trending

Bootsie died on the birthday of Lexi’s older brother, Scott Thompson, making the moment even more emotional for the family. Lexi reshared this post on Instagram story on July 12, writing:

“RIP Bootsie 🙏😢”

Image via Instagram, Lexi Thompson's Instagram story

In May 2024, Lexi Thompson announced that she would retire from full-time LPGA Tour play by the end of the season. Instead, she committed to a part-time schedule, playing around 10 events this year.

Ad

She kicked off her 2025 season with a solid showing at the Founders Cup in Bradenton, where she posted rounds of 69-69-67-70 to finish T13 at –9, earning $29,235. Thompson then teed it up at the Ford Championship, ending T38 at –11. At the JM Eagle LA Championship, she displayed sharper form and finished T14 at –2, earning $104,783.

Her first major of the season, the Chevron Championship, saw her finish T14. At the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster, Lexi missed the cut after posting a two-day total of +3.

Ad

Lexi's strongest major showing so far has come at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she finished T12 at +5, earning $108,875. Off the course, Thompson showed off her new shoes in an Instagram story.

Lexi Thompson shared her Puma shoes

Lexi Thompson, on July 9, shared a mid-workout snap on Instagram. Dressed in a sleek all-black training outfit, she posed from a workout bench, a brand-new Puma Velocity Nitro 4 running shoes in a bold blue-and-gold colorway.

Ad

Thompson's Puma shoes are priced at $140. The caption of her post reads:

“Love my new @pumarunning Velocity Nitro 4 shoes! Thanks @puma for always making training feel comfortable and the most productive 👊🏼 #thewayrunningshouldfeel,”

Ad

Thompson has been active on the LPGA Tour. She made her eighth start of the season at the Dow Championship in June. Although she's still searching for her first win of the season, she has stayed competitive.

However, the Evian title has continued to elude her since she turned pro in 2010. Her closest brush came a decade ago, in 2015, when she finished runner-up, six strokes behind champion Lydia Ko.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More