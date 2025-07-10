Lexi Thompson flaunts her brand new shoes worth $140 as she skips the Amundi Evian Championship

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship kicks off on July 10 at Evian Resort Golf Club, and Lexi Thompson will not tee off in the event. Despite not being in the field, the LPGA Tour star is still keeping up with her fitness routine. She shared a picture of herself at the gym showing off a brand new pair of shoes.

A day before the Amundi Evian Championship, Thompson shared a picture that was taken mid-workout with her 601,000 Instagram followers. She wore an all-black two-piece outfit and was captured seated on a workout bench in a gym. The fitness enthusiast also rocked a pair of the new Puma Velocity Nitro running shoes in a striking blue-gold color.

In the caption, Lexi Thompson sent a shoutout to the popular brand Puma for her new shoes. She wrote:

“Love my new @pumarunning Velocity Nitro 4 shoes! Thanks @puma for always making training feel comfortable and the most productive 👊🏼 #thewayrunningshouldfeel”

Lexi Thompson made her eighth LPGA Tour start of the year at the Dow Championship last month. This year, she has competed in three major championship tournaments but has now taken some time off the course and will not tee off in the fourth major tournament of the year. She competed in the 2025 Chevron Championship and tied for 14th place but unfortunately missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open after scoring 3-over.

Last month, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner teed off at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for 12th with 5-over. She has yet to claim her first LPGA Tour win of the season.

Notably, Thompson has yet to lift the Evian Championship trophy since turning pro in 2010. She came close to winning the tournament in 2015 but fell to second place, six strokes behind Lydia Ko, who snagged the title.

Lexi Thompson pens down a heartwarming message after an unfortunate Dow Championship loss

Last month, Lexi Thompson teed off at the 2025 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club. She teamed up with one-time LPGA Tour winner Megan Khang to take on the course, and the duo scored 20-under after four rounds. They tied for the lead with Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im but suffered an unfortunate loss after losing the playoff.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Thompson shared a picture of herself and Khang on the course. She wrote in the caption:

“Wow, what a great/fun week at the @dowchampionship with my partner @megan_khang ! Not the ending we wanted , but a lot of positives to take from the week! So glad to play alongside Megan, and watch some incredible golf, happy we made a solid team once again!”

Despite the loss, Lexi Thompson stated that she always has fun playing at the Dow Championship, and this year was no different. She also thanked the sponsors and fans for contributing to the event’s success.

