Lexi Thompson eats fried chicken mid-golf round as recent pictures come to light

Lexi Thompson was recently seen enjoying fried chicken mid-round during a casual golf outing, as seen in her latest Instagram post. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner shared a carousel of photos featuring swings from her round and a picture of her holding a Chick-fil-A meal.

Thompson, who is not competing at the Mizuho Americas Open this week, appeared to be at an event sponsored by Chick-fil-A at Lake Oconee in Georgia. She added the following caption to her post:

“Enjoyed being at the @chickfila outing today.”

Chick-fil-A is an American fast food chain known for its chicken sandwiches.

Lexi Thompson last competed on the LPGA Tour at the 2025 Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods. The 30-year-old carded rounds of 73, 67, 70, and 76 to finish T14 at 2-under-par with a total of 286 strokes.

In May 2024, Thompson announced that she would be stepping away from playing full-time on the LPGA Tour beginning in 2025. Despite the decision, she remains eligible to compete after finishing 50th in the 2024 Race to the CME Globe points standings.

Lexi Thompson has made four LPGA starts so far in 2025. Apart from the Chevron Championship, she teed it up at the Founders Cup presented by Virgin Islands, the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, and the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Lexi Thompson partners with Crystal Cruises for new amateur golf series

On May 2, 2025, Lexi Thompson announced a new partnership with Crystal Cruises to launch The Crystal Cup, an annual amateur golf tournament series. Former World No.1 Luke Donald has also joined the initiative, alongside the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, both of which are serving as brand ambassadors.

Thompson shared the news on Instagram, writing:

"In my career, I’ve always aimed for the exceptional — and that’s exactly why I’m proud to partner with @crystalcruises for the launch of The Crystal Cup, a premier amateur golf tournament unlike any other. Thirteen qualifying events. One unforgettable final. The ultimate prize? A 29-night voyage with Crystal, where every detail reflects the pinnacle of refined travel. Discover more about the tournament and what sets Crystal apart."

The tournament will feature 13 local and regional qualifiers held at renowned Troon courses across nine states. The series will conclude with a championship final in October at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Troon, the host venue partner for The Crystal Cup, is the world’s largest golf and hospitality management company, operating at over 750 locations worldwide, including more than 740 18-hole equivalent golf courses. The company also supports amateur and junior golf through initiatives such as the Troon Junior Club.

