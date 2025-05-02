Lexi Thompson set to offer golfers the "ultimate prize" with launch of new golf tournament, "unlike any other"

Lexi Thompson recently competed at the Chevron Championship. This was her fourth event of the year, after she retired from full-time golf at the end of last season. Recently, Thompson posted on Instagram and announced one of the biggest projects on which she is working right now.

Thompson announced the inauguration of the Crystal Cup on her Instagram. She stated that the tournament will include 1880 players divided into 940 teams. This event will have 10 local qualifiers with players competing in two-person teams. There will also be three regional qualifiers, who will attempt to qualify for the Crystal Cup final.

The players will compete for the Crystal Cup trophy and a 29-night Crystal cruise. Lexi Thompson and Luke Donald are the Crystal Ambassadors who will make critical selections in this tournament.

Thompson shared a post on Instagram detailing the tournament and how big the Crystal Cup is going to be.

"In my career, I’ve always aimed for the exceptional — and that’s exactly why I’m proud to partner with @crystalcruises for the launch of The Crystal Cup, a premier amateur golf tournament unlike any other."

Thompson also shared details on the tournament as she continued:

"Thirteen qualifying events. One unforgettable final. The ultimate prize? A 29-night voyage with Crystal, where every detail reflects the pinnacle of refined travel. Discover more about the tournament and what sets Crystal apart."

The tournament is expected to culminate in October 2025, with the finale expected to take place at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Lexi Thompson shares her enjoyment of 'sitting around' time

GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship - Source: Getty

In May 2024, Lexi Thompson made a critical career decision, announcing her semi-retirement beginning in the 2025 season. Thompson noted that the schedule for a full-time and travel requirements is too demanding, thus she is only participating in significant tournaments.

Thompson recently talked about her ongoing season and free time in a press conference, stating (via ASAP Sports):

"I always say that I should because I probably will be bored, but it's just so nice not doing anything. It's just so nice just sitting around. I mean, I'll work out an hour or two a day and still practice here and there. You know, it's nice to just, I don't know, I'm just going to binge watch a show, just sit on my couch."

Thompson continued:

"Never really had the opportunity to do that that much, so it's nice to do that. But I probably will pick up a hobby. I'm looking into maybe volunteering at an animal shelter or something like that. I love animals. Something to keep me busy."

It remains to be seen when Lexi Thompson will be competing next. She could make her return to the golf course next month for the U.S. Women's Open in Wisconsin.

