Lexi Thompson shares disappointment for missing out on family function due to the Chevron Championship

Lexi Thompson is currently taking part in the Chevron Championship. She has retired from the full-time schedule and only takes part in select events. In order to compete at the event in Texas, the 30-year-old was forced to miss a major family event. She shared this on her Instagram story.

In the story, Thompson shared a family photo expressing her pride in his godson, Luke for his first communion. The golfer was very sad to miss this, as she captioned the family photo on Instagram with the comment:

"Really sad I missed it, but I’m so proud of my godson, Luke, on his first communion!🙏✝"

Lexi Thompson's IG story on missing a family ritual (Image Via: IG @lexi)

Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson is currently competing at the Chevron Championship, and is in contention to win the event.

Going into the final round, the 2014 Chevron Championship winner found herself in T6. As of this writing, she is in T10, six shots off the lead. Thompson has so far shot rounds of 73, 67, and 70. The final round is extremely close and she will hope to climb her way up the leaderboard in the coming hours to win her second major championship.

What does Lexi Thompson do in her spare time throughout the 2025 season?

The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Lexi Thompson confirmed in May of last year that 2024 would be her final season as a full-time competitor. Due to golf's demanding schedule, she decided to participate only in select tournaments. Thompson discussed what she does in her spare time during the Chevron Championship's post-round conference on day two.

Thompson explained how she enjoys "just sitting around" by stating (via ASAP Sports):

"I always say that I should because I probably will be bored, but it's just so nice not doing anything. It's just so nice just sitting around. I mean, I'll work out an hour or two a day and still practice here and there. You know, it's nice to just, I don't know, I'm just going to binge watch a show, just sit on my couch."

She continued to talk about her free time and how she will look to pick up a hobby.

"Never really had the opportunity to do that that much, so it's nice to do that. But I probably will pick up a hobby. I'm looking into maybe volunteering at an animal shelter or something like that. I love animals. Something to keep me busy."

Thompson also earned praise recently from PGA Tour golfer Max Homa, who was in the crowd for the Chevron Championship.

