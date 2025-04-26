Semi-retired Lexi Thompson reveals the hobby she might take up to stay busy

In May 2024, Lexi Thompson announced her intention to step back from golf. She announced that the 2024 season would be her last as a full-time competitor, and she would only compete in selected events beginning in 2025. Thompson claimed that this was due to her hectic schedule. She was recently present at a press conference, during which she discussed her free time.

Lexi Thompson revealed how she has been spending her free time. Thompson explained how she works out and practices golf whenever she wants. Lexi has also been binge-watching a few shows during her sitting time. She stated during the post-round interview on April 25 (as per ASAP Sports):

"I always say that I should because I probably will be bored, but it's just so nice not doing anything. It's just so nice just sitting around. I mean, I'll work out an hour or two a day and still practice here and there. You know, it's nice to just, I don't know, I'm just going to binge watch a show, just sit on my couch."

Lexi Thompson went on to explain that she is considering taking up a hobby and working in an animal shelter. She stated:

"Never really had the opportunity to do that that much, so it's nice to do that. But I probably will pick up a hobby. I'm looking into maybe volunteering at an animal shelter or something like that. I love animals. Something to keep me busy."

Lexi Thompson is currently competing in the Chevron Championship. After two rounds, she scored 2 over par and is currently tied for 23rd. Thompson's comeback from here would be difficult because she is nine shots behind the leader, Liu Yan.

Lexi Thompson receives appreciation from a six-time PGA Tour winner

The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

The Chevron Championship is at The Club at Carlton Woods, where Max Homa recently visited. The LPGA released an Instagram video documenting the six-time PGA Tour winner's visit to the tournament. Max Homa commented on Lexi Thompson, saying that her strong shots and unique style make her a standout player.

Max Homa stated in the reel:

"Yeah, we're watching Lexi here. Lexi is super strong in the way she gets a golf ball. Just like the noise and how much hit it has on it is very unique."

Along with this, Max Homa mentioned that he is a massive LPGA fan. He remarked:

"I'm a fan of the LPGA tour, a fan of the players. So, you know, when you're in the area, you want to get to watch it, not on TV. So obviously, I think it's important for us to keep bringing awareness to just how amazing these women are at golf."

Max Homa also mentioned several other names in the reel whom he is keeping an eye on. These names include Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, and Alison Lee.

