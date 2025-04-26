Min Woo Lee urges fans to support sister Minjee Lee at the Chevron Championship

Min Woo Lee is showing support to his sister, Minjee Lee, as she competes in the Chevron Championship. This tournament has high stakes, as it is the first major of the year in women's golf.

Lee currently finds herself in T12, three points off the leads with two rounds to go. She shot a round of 69 in the second round of the Chevron Championship.

Min Woo Lee emphasized his support for his sister in an Instagram story, urging fans to support her in her bid to win the title. He posted a selfie on his Instagram stories, along with a message that read:

"Speaking of Houston, my sister is out there this week for the Chevron Championship, which is a Major. Show her some love. Let Her Cook🧑‍🍳 @lpga_tour"

Min Woo Lee's IG Story for Minjee Lee (Image Via: IG @minwoo27lee)

The LPGA's official Instagram page also reposted this story. Minjee Lee has 13 professional wins to her name, including two major championships. Her best result at the Chevron Championship came in 2017, when she finished T3.

The 'Let her cook' phrase in Min Woo Lee's message has its own story. This phrase became part of his vocabulary thanks to the game Call of Duty. The golfer explained the story to Golf Digest last year by saying:

"'Let him cook' is usually said when you’re playing COD (Call of Duty) in a five-vs-five-person game, and one person is left. If someone’s in the background telling him what to do, someone else says, ‘No, just let him cook. Let him do his thing.”

How much did Min Woo Lee make after winning his first PGA Tour event?

On Sunday, March 30, Min Woo Lee won his first PGA Tour event, triumphing at the Texas Children's Houston Open ahead of Scottie Scheffler. He received a total of $1,710,000 for this significant achievement.

Overall, the event had a purse value of $9,500,000, which was divided among the golfers who made the cut. Here's a look at how much everyone got:

Min Woo Lee, -20/260, $1,710,000

T-2: Gary Woodland, -19/261, $845,500

T-2: Scottie Scheffler, -19/261, $845,500

4: Sami Valimaki, -17/263, $465,500

T-5: Wyndham Clark, -15/265, $337,843.75

T-5: Taylor Pendrith, -15/265, $337,843.75

T-5: Rory McIlroy, -15/265, $337,843.75

T-5: Alejandro Tosti, -15/265, $337,843.75

9: Ryan Gerard, -14/266, $277,875

10: Mackenzie Hughes, -13/267, $258,875

T-11: Lee Hodges, -12/268, $211,375

T-11: Rico Hoey, -12/268, $211,375

T-11: Stephan Jaeger, -12/268, $211,375

T-11: Isaiah Salinda, -12/268, $211,375

T-15: Eric Cole, -11/269, $163,875

T-15: Hayden Springer, -11/269, $163,875

T-15: Ryan Fox, -11/269, $163,875

T-18: Joel Dahmen, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Chris Gotterup, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Sam Stevens, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Harry Hall, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Harris English, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Victor Perez, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Ben Griffin, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Kevin Yu, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-18: Keith Mitchell, -10/270, $108,986.11

T-27: Jason Day, -9/273, $67,925

T-27: Nate Lashley, -9/273, $67,925

T-27: Davis Thompson, -9/273, $67,925

T-27: Jake Knapp, -9/273, $67,925

T-27: Jesper Svensson, -9/273, $67,925

T-32: Michael Kim, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Rasmus Hojgaard, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Chandler Phillips, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Tony Finau, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Charles Reiter, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Maverick McNealy, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-32: Nico Echavarria, -8/272, $51,910.71

T-39: Michael Thorbjornsen, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Mac Meissner, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Adam Hadwin, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Taylor Dickson, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Matteo Manassero, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Kurt Kitayama, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Chan Kim, -7/273, $36,575

T-39: Trey Mullinax, -7/273, $36,575

T-47: Emiliano Grillo, -6/274, $25,593

T-47: Thomas Detry, -6/274, $25,593

T-47: Ryo Hisatsune, -6/274, $25,593

T-47: William Mouw, -6/274, $25,593

T-47: Chad Ramey, -6/274, $25,593

T-52: Patrick Rodgers, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Matt McCarty, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Jackson Suber, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Rickie Fowler, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Pierceson Coody, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Davis Riley, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: David Skinns, -5/275, $22,301.25

T-52: Trevor Cone, -5/275, $22,301.25

60: Singjae Im, -4/276, $21,375

T-61: Mason Andersen, -3/277, $21,090

T-61: Sam Ryder, -3/277, $21,090

T-61: Matthew Riedel, -3/277, $21,090

T-64: Charley Hoffman, -2/278, $20,425

T-64: Philip Knowles, -2/278, $20,425

T-64: Antoine Rozner, -2/278, $20,425

T-67: Adam Svensson, -1/279, $19,950

T-67: Sahith Theegala, -1/279, $19,950

69: John Pak, E/280, $19,665

