LPGA 'fan' Max Homa calls $5.9M star "superstrong" while attending The Chevron Championship

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour, Max Homa, was recently spotted enjoying the Chevron Championship. The LPGA updated fans that Homa was at The Club at Carlton Woods as a fan. The tour shared a reel on Instagram in which Homa expressed how much fun it was for him to watch women's golf. While discussing this, he even mentioned some well-known golfers he was keeping an eye on.

Ad

Max Homa mentioned names such as Minjee Lee, Alison Lee, Danielle Kang, and Nelly Korda. Aside from them, Homa appreciated $5.9 million-worth (according to Forbes) Lexi Thompson. The 34-year-old stated that Lexi possesses great power and a distinct style that makes her a strong contender in the game.

"Yeah, we're watching Lexi here. Lexi is super strong in the way she gets a golf ball. Just like the noise and how much hit it has on it is very unique," Homa stated in the reel.

Ad

Trending

Thompson is currently in the top ten of the championship with four shots under par (3 shots behind the leader). Aside from appreciating Thompson, Max Homa also expressed his feelings about the LPGA.

He revealed that he is a huge fan of women's golf and hopes that the tour will gain more attention. He stated:

"I'm a fan of the LPGA tour, a fan of the players. So, you know, when you're in the area, you want to get to watch it, not on TV. So obviously, I think it's important for us to keep bringing awareness to just how amazing these women are at golf."

Ad

Ad

Max Homa also claimed that the LPGA has some excellent skills that cannot be found on the PGA Tour.

Max Homa discusses his feelings about Caddie's split-up

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Max Homa and Joe Greiner have recently parted ways. Greiner held the bag for all six of Homa's victories after the duo first met in 2013. Greiner is currently paired with Justin Thomas, who won the RBC Heritage Cup after only two weeks together.

Ad

Homa, after Thomas' win, commented on his feelings, claiming that while he dislikes it, the two of them remain friends. Max Homa stated, as per The Mirror:

"I mean, it was not my choice, so it sucked. But he always had a deal that we’re friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing, and he was wise enough to do what he did. It’s hard. I’m just so used to him caddying. And even just on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays, you just have this easy rhythm."

Homa performed decently at the 2025 RBC Heritage, finishing tied for 70th with a total of 2-over par. He shot rounds of 70, 72, 69, and 75, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More