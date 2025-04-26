LPGA 'fan' Max Homa calls $5.9M star "superstrong" while attending The Chevron Championship

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour, Max Homa, was recently spotted enjoying the Chevron Championship. The LPGA updated fans that Homa was at The Club at Carlton Woods as a fan. The tour shared a reel on Instagram in which Homa expressed how much fun it was for him to watch women's golf. While discussing this, he even mentioned some well-known golfers he was keeping an eye on.
Max Homa mentioned names such as Minjee Lee, Alison Lee, Danielle Kang, and Nelly Korda. Aside from them, Homa appreciated $5.9 million-worth (according to Forbes) Lexi Thompson. The 34-year-old stated that Lexi possesses great power and a distinct style that makes her a strong contender in the game.
"Yeah, we're watching Lexi here. Lexi is super strong in the way she gets a golf ball. Just like the noise and how much hit it has on it is very unique," Homa stated in the reel.
Thompson is currently in the top ten of the championship with four shots under par (3 shots behind the leader). Aside from appreciating Thompson, Max Homa also expressed his feelings about the LPGA.
He revealed that he is a huge fan of women's golf and hopes that the tour will gain more attention. He stated:
"I'm a fan of the LPGA tour, a fan of the players. So, you know, when you're in the area, you want to get to watch it, not on TV. So obviously, I think it's important for us to keep bringing awareness to just how amazing these women are at golf."
Max Homa also claimed that the LPGA has some excellent skills that cannot be found on the PGA Tour.
Max Homa discusses his feelings about Caddie's split-up
Max Homa and Joe Greiner have recently parted ways. Greiner held the bag for all six of Homa's victories after the duo first met in 2013. Greiner is currently paired with Justin Thomas, who won the RBC Heritage Cup after only two weeks together.
Homa, after Thomas' win, commented on his feelings, claiming that while he dislikes it, the two of them remain friends. Max Homa stated, as per The Mirror:
"I mean, it was not my choice, so it sucked. But he always had a deal that we’re friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing, and he was wise enough to do what he did. It’s hard. I’m just so used to him caddying. And even just on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays, you just have this easy rhythm."
Homa performed decently at the 2025 RBC Heritage, finishing tied for 70th with a total of 2-over par. He shot rounds of 70, 72, 69, and 75, respectively.