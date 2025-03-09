Soon to be mom LPGA star shares adorable moment celebrating 30th birthday

LPGA star Alison Lee took to her Instagram story on Saturday night while celebrating her 30th birthday in Las Vegas. Lee, who is expecting her first child soon, turned 30 on February 26.

Lee reposted her friend's Instagram story, which featured her blowing out the candle of her birthday cake in front of the Planet Hollywood hotel in Las Vegas.

"I love you!! Happy 30th @thealisonlee (white heart emoji)," the caption read.

Alison Lee's Instagram story on Saturday - Source: Instagram@thealisonlee

The former UCLA golf star has not played in 2025 as she awaits the birth of her first child. The soon-to-be mother played a full schedule in 2024, with an abundance of strong finishes despite not registering a win.

Alison Lee comes off strong 2023 and 2024 campaigns

Alison Lee after the Americans won the 2024 Solheim Cup (via Getty)

Lee was ranked as high as ninth in the Women's World Golf Rankings last season before dropping in the rankings as a result of her extended leave due to her pregnancy.

The American golfer had a strong 2024 season, with highlights coming at the Solheim Cup in September, which is the Women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup. The Americans defeated the Europeans with the help of Lee, who captured one of the Americans' 15.5 points to the Europeans' 12.5 points.

Lee had a bevy of other strong finishes in 2024, with one of them coming at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship in March of last year. Lee tied for third at the event, losing by one stroke to Nelly Korda.

Lee registered another strong finish the following week at the Ford Championship in Arizona, finishing tied for eighth with Nelly Korda again finishing on top.

Alison Lee at the 2024 Solheim Cup (via Getty)

Alison Lee's hot start in 2024 came off the back of Lee's 2023 season, which concluded with a very strong finish. Lee mounted three straight second-place finishes to conclude the season, including at the LPGA Tour's Tour Championship. In October, she lost in a playoff to Minjee Lee at the BMW Ladies Championship in Korea.

The following week, Lee came in second at The ANNIKA driven Gainbridge at Pelican, losing to Lilia Vu by three strokes. At the Tour Championship the following week, Lee lost to Amy Yang by three strokes.

The former top-ranked women's amateur golfer is still searching for both her first LPGA Tour victory and success in major championships. Lee has won two Ladies European Tour events, in 2021 and 2023.

Lee's best finish in a major came at the 2015 Evian Championship in France, where she finished tied for sixth place.

