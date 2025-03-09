Lexi Thompson enjoys scenic workout while celebrating her birthday on a cruise

Lexi Thompson is having a great time enjoying her workout session surrounded by water. The American golfer has been on a cruise away from the greens to officially celebrate her 30th birthday.

Thompson is quite active on Instagram and is known for sharing about her personal life on the platform. She has around 602K followers, and she makes sure to regularly update them about her life.

On March 8, the golfer shared a story on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into her cruise trip. She posted a picture of her workout equipment on a cruise ship. Along with the picture, Thompson wrote:

"Not a bad view for a workout😍"

Still from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story/@lexi

The LPGA Tour pro also posted another picture flaunting her engagement ring and enjoying a glass of juice.

"I'll be here," Thompson wrote on her IG story.

Still from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story/@lexi

Lexi Thompson started the new year by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, Max Provost. Her boyfriend proposed to her in Canada with snow all around.

She posted two pictures of their engagement on her Instagram account on January 2, including one of Provost proposing to her on his knees. In another picture, she flaunted her engagement ring while holding the hand of her boyfriend.

Sharing the post, Thompson penned an emotional message. She wrote:

"The best part of my trip to Whistler ….😏🙈 I said YES to my forever and always ❤️💍 1.1.25. Thank you to @emilyserrellphoto for capturing these moments for us 🥹"

Lexi Thompson has retired from her full-time LPGA Tour career. She will only be playing in a limited number of tournaments in the 2025 season. This season, she has only played in one tournament, the Founders Cup, so far. While away from the greens, she had the best time enjoying a vacation aboard a cruise ship, celebrating her 30th birthday.

Her birthday was on February 10, but she officially celebrated it only weeks later. On March 6, she posted a picture of her trip, along with the caption saying:

"Now it's officially time to celebrate my 30th!! #cruisetime"

In the last few days, she has actively shared updates about her cruise trip.

Lexi Thompson turns heads at Fashion Week in Miami

Earlier this week, Lexi Thompson shared a post on her social media account from the IDO Fashion Week. She posted several pictures with her girl gang and also some solo snaps flaunting her dress. Sharing the post, Thompson wrote:

"What a great night in Miami with my favorite girls 🫶🏼❤️ #IDOFASHIONWEEK @essenseofaustralia"

Meanwhile, in her last outing on the LPGA Tour, Thompson played the first rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 79 and settled in T13 place.

