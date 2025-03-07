Lexi Thompson reveals luxurious plan to celebrate her 30th birthday

Lexi Thompson turned 30-years-old in early February. However, the ace golfer is "officially" celebrating the milestone this week.

Thompson is very active on her social media. She recently took to her Instagram stories to share her plans for the week with her 602K followers. The US golfer appears to be celebrating her 30th birthday on a cruise. She shared a video of the blue water.

"Now it's officially time to celebrate my 30th !! #cruisetime," Lexi Thompson wrote in the caption.

Thompson announced last year that she would be taking a step back from full-time golf from 2025 onwards. She will play in only selective events from this year. As she prepares for her upcoming wedding with fiancé Max Provost, Thompson is making the most of her downtime this year.

She recently spent a fun night in Miami at the I Do Fashion Week, and sported a turquoise dress at the event. Provost had proposed to her on January 1st this year amid the snow capped mountains of Whistler, Canada.

When will Lexi Thompson compete next?

Lexi Thompson at the 2025 Founders Cup (Source: Imagn)

Lexi Thompson is confirmed to play at the Ford Championship at the end of this month. She was last seen in action at the Founders Cup in February, where she placed T13 after carding a score of 9-under.

2025 marks the first season Thompson is playing as a semi-retired athlete. The Ford Championship will be her second event of the year. She will go up against top athletes such as Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko, Haeran Ryu, Jeeno Thitikul, Hannah Green among others.

Thompson is one of the marquee names on the LPGA Tour. She joined the Tour in 2012 and has competed in 253 tournaments so far in her long career. Out of them, she has made the cut an impressive 218 times.

The ace golfer has registered 11 wins and 91 career top-tens. She has earned $14.8M in career earnings so far. Here is taking a look at her career bests so far:

2017 Kingsmill Championship: 1st

2016 HONDA LPGA Thailand: 1st

2015 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship: 1st

2017 ANA Inspiration: 2nd

2015 The Evian Championship: 2nd

2018 CME Group Tour Championship: 1st

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T2

2019 U.S. Women's Open: T2

2021 U.S. Women's Open: 3rd

2019 ANA Inspiration: 3rd

The Ford Championship will take place from March 27th to 30th, 2025 at Chandler, Arizona.

