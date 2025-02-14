Nelly Korda becomes part of LPGA’s Valentine's Day celebrations

Nelly Korda is one of the leading golfers in the women's circuit and represents the LPGA Tour globally. The No. 1 golfer found a mention in the Valentine's Day special wish from the team of LPGA Tour on X on Friday.

Korda was one of a few notable pro golfers, who featured in the LPGA Tour's post for Valentine's Day. In the post, the world's number one female golfer can be seen with her signature smile and an adorable caption, "Will you be the peanut butter to my Nelly?"

"Happy Valentines Day from the LPGA"

Along with Korda, the LPGA Tour also featured popular female pro golfers with some adorable proposals like - Lydia Ko ("You Ko-mplete me"), Minjee Lee ("You Lee-ve me speechless"), Jenny Bae ("Would you be my Bae?"), Lilia Vu ("Will you be my Vu?"), among others.

The full thread also features Nelly Korda's final year Annika competitor Charley Hull. The TaylorMade golfer and social media influencer was also featured with a heartwarming message ("You're my Hull in One").

Hull competed against Korda in last year's LPGA event at Gainbridge, Pelican, where she missed out on the top spot to Nelly.

The British professional golfer held the solo lead after 36 holes at the 2024 ANNIKA but eventually conceded the advantage. She finished the tournament at 11-under 269, good for second place. Korda won the ANNIKA with a 14-under 266 and an overall score of 66-66-67-67. The duo recently competed at the Founders Cup, where Korda tied for seventh and Hull tied for 19th.

Nelly Korda opens up about pace-of-play issues

The LPGA Tour has begun imposing stiff penalties on slow players, especially those who take more than 60 seconds to hit a shot. As the Founders Cup 2025 wrapped up this week, the LPGA Tour instituted some penalties to address the slow pace of professional golf.

This has been a staggering issue for both the PGA and LPGA for years, and Nelly Korda commented on the new slow-play penalties (as quoted by Golf.com):

"I like it. I think that the way to change it is to just toughen up the rules. I mean, if you get a one-stroke penalty, I bet you’re never gonna get one again. It’s all about toughening it up."

While having a shot clock like the one in TGL seems like a well-thought-out solution, Korda says there are some problems. According to her, it can be tricky because sometimes the volunteer can't see while the ball is still rolling. Even though the strict 40-second timer seems to be a solution, Nelly Korda thinks "there are a lot of variables involved for that to come into play" for the LPGA Tour.

She went on to say that the new pace of play rules, which will go into effect in March, will be better for the sport. Korda expressed her views on the fans (as quoted by Golf.com):

“I think it’s just going to be better for the fans. Instead of losing half your fans on the back nine, I feel like look they’re going to stick with it and watch the ending of it.”

Nelly Korda has played in two LPGA Tour events this year including the Founders Cup. She finished the event at the Bradenton Country Club at 12-under 272, tied for seventh place on the leaderboard. Prior to that, Korda played in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she tied for second, and finished 18-under.

