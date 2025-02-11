"Now that I’ll watch": Fans react to LPGA Tour's new pace-of-play policy early results

The LPGA Tour's new pace-of-play policy will penalize golfers for slow play, and the pace at the 2025 Founders Cup was impressive. As the latest LPGA event came to a close last week, fans have now reacted to the stats on X.

Although the new pace-of-play policy will not go into effect until late March, players at the Founders Cup showed increased awareness. In general, the golfers welcomed the policy and it was reflected in their time at Bradenton Country Club. 3 hours 42 minutes was the average pace of play in the final round of the LPGA Tour event, as reported by Golf Digest:

Below the post on X by Golf Digest, fans have expressed their views regarding the matter, and most of them are positive.

"That’s moving," a fan wrote.

"Amazing after the six hour US Open rounds. Well done, ladies," another wrote .

"twosome or threesome... But for the ladies.. Thats trucking," an X-user praised the LPGA Tour pros.

"When you are that good, it should move along," a fan said.

"Now that I’ll watch," a fan commented.

The average times for rounds 1, 2 and 3 were 4 hours 31 minutes, 4 hours 23 minutes and 3 hours 48 minutes respectively. Stacy Lewis, who was part of the LPGA's policy-making committee, said, "Everyone knows we need to play faster."

Besides her, LPGA Tour pro Nelly Korda was also spotted talking about this new feat achieved in Bradenton. She said (as quoted by GolfWeek):

"There was not one round that we sniffed 4:45. It was very nice.”

Korda finished in a tie for 7th place on the leaderboard at 12-under. Yealimi Noh took the win at Bradenton Country Club thanks to a bogey-free final round of 3-under 68. She finished at 21-under and took home a massive paycheck of $300,000 for the tournament.

Paige Spinarac expressed her views on pace of play before LPGA Tour Founders Cup

The pace of play in professional golf is a staggering issue that has been addressed by fans and celebrities alike. In TGL, a golfer must make the shot within a 40-second shot clock or face a penalty.

Before Korda and other pros were praised for their impressive timing at the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup, Paige Spiranac was vocal about the issue of slow play. The popular golf influencer posted on her official X account on January 30:

"I’m going to say this about pace of play in professional golf. If you can’t play under 4 hours yourself then you have no room to complain slow play impacts both professional and amateur golf."

In an older tweet, the former LPGA Tour pro cited some major differences between professional golf and YouTube golf. She suggested that the PGA Tour needs to make changes to add more pace, which includes "less commercials" and "fresh talent integrated into the broadcasts." The golf content creator also said that these could help professional golf pick up the pace.

